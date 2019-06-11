7018 results for

8 Expert Reviews On A Supplement That Makes Your Skin Glow

This isn't just a supplement mbg can stand behind—it's a supplement experts can too.

#mbgsupplements #skin care #healthy aging
Alexandra Engler
June 25
Recipes

This Lentil Salad Is Packed With Heart-Healthy Ingredients

It's the perfect way to start off spring!

#Heart #fats
Caroline Muggia
April 9 2019
Functional Food

6 Things You Need To Know Today (July 6, 2018)

Nuts can help with male fertility, everyone's been washing their hands improperly, and the signs of a heatstroke you should know.

#news #news roundup
Krysten Peck
July 6 2018
Recipes

Garlic Hummus With A Kick!

Kick your regular hummus recipe up a notch with this Firecracker Hummus.

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Elizabeth Finch
July 3 2014
Over 40 & Low Energy? You Might Be Overlooking This Key Cause

If you think feeling tired and rundown as you get older is something you just have to live with, think again.

#sleep #mbgsupplements #hormones #healthy aging
Shawn Radcliffe
December 27 2019
Women's Health

Should You Be Taking a Vaginal Probiotic?

Five steps to a healthier vaginal microbiome.

#microbiome
Lara Briden, N.D.
June 24 2018
Wellness Trends

Why So Many Doctors Don't Know How To Deal With Chronic Disease

Part of why it's so hard to find a doctor who can treat chronic illness is because most medical schools don't teach physicians to understand how the...

#health
mindbodygreen
June 21 2014
Food Trends

The Best Healthy, Holiday-Flavored Treats You Can Buy Right Now

From hot chocolate cookies to pumpkin pie energy bars, we've got you covered!

#dessert #protein #drinks #grain-free #snacks
Liz Moody
December 3 2019

How You Feel Matters More Than Any Test Result

Integrative physician Dr. Amy Myers outlines the basics of the elimination diet that helps her patients identify which foods they need to avoid, and...

#health
mindbodygreen
June 18 2014