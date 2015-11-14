10087 results for

What I Eat In A Typical Day: "Feed Me Phoebe" Tells All

As a food woman of many trades — cookbook author, culinary instructor, and gluten-free chef — I spend the majority of my day cooking and shooting, or...

#wellness #what I eat in a day #healthy foods #food
Phoebe Lapine
November 14 2015
How I Eat To Manage My Anxiety

Today, I am drug-free and my anxiety is managed through my diet and my daily practice of yoga and meditation.

#anxiety #food as medicine #healthy foods #food
Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
January 30 2016
Recipes

Meet The Japanese Sugar Replacement That Heals Your Gut (No, Really)

It's like sweetening your food with probiotics.

#gut health
Sharon Flynn
June 14 2017
Recipes

Times Have Bean Tough, But These 7 Bean-Filled Recipes Aren't

On the off chance you're working with a surplus of beans...

#soup #salads #vegan #kale
Sarah Regan
March 14
Wellness Trends
Integrative Health

5 Habits That Are Sabotaging Your Weight Loss

Very few people came into my practice saying, "I eat burgers and drink milkshakes every day, and I can't lose weight." Quite the contrary: probably 99...

#smoothie #weight loss #chia seed #vegan #kale
Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
July 10 2013

How A Parasite Taught Me To Live in Harmony With My Microbes

"To say that one tiny microorganism changed me as a person is a massive understatement; it forever altered the course of my life."

#gut health #health #microbiome
Jamie Morea
May 4 2017
Recipes

Chocolate-Chia Power Balls: Gluten, Fructose & Dairy Free

These raw food treats make a delicious pick-me-up, and they're chock full of antioxidants, healthy fats, and protein, among other essential nutrients.

#cacao #healthy recipes #chia seed #healthy foods #vegan recipes
Kirsten McCulloch
August 29 2013

6 Tips To Make Eating Healthy Easy, Even When You're On The Go

It’s a familiar scenario: you have five minutes before you have to leave for work and you haven’t made your lunch yet. You know grabbing something...

#avocado #work #protein #wellness #healthy foods
Sue-Anne Hickey
July 7 2014

Why Western Medicine Gets Autoimmune Diseases All Wrong

Functional medicine physician Dr. Amy Myers speaks at MindBodyGreen's wellness summit about how Western medicine has taught us to treat symptoms...

#health #food
mindbodygreen
September 28 2014
Food Trends

The Next Avocado Toast Is Here—Are You Brave Enough To Try it?

From the founders of Brooklyn's buzzy avocado restaurant.

#lunch #fats #mitochondria #dinner #gluten-free
Liz Moody
December 7 2018
6 Things To Do Right Now If You're Feeling Bloated

Try these tips the next time you feel bloated.

#gut health #tea #inflammation
mindbodygreen
May 31 2017

Quick & Ridiculously Delicious Clean Eating Snack: Coconut Brownie Bites

My biggest weakness when it comes to sweet treats are doughnut holes. You know, those small, cake-like, delicious, dangerously addictive doughnut...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #food
Abigail Hopkins, R.N.
November 28 2015

Spaghetti Squash "Pasta" With Fresh Herbs

Looking for a wheat- and gluten-free pasta alternative? This spaghetti squash with fresh herbs will definitely hit the spot.

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #vegetarian #food
Dawna Stone
March 18 2015
11 Nutritionists Reveal What They Order At Popular Food Chains

Because when you're on the road, on the go, or on vacation, it's not always easy to eat clean.

#food how to #health #healthy foods #food
Gabrielle Frank
August 3 2015
Mental Health

17 Things I Do Every Day To Totally Eliminate Stress

Rules to stay happy, healthy, balanced, and stress-free.

#stress management
Mariana Stabile
October 29 2015

Gluten-Free Blueberry Pancakes (Perfect For A Cold Winter Morning!)

These delicious and easy-to-make pancakes are perfect for a cold winter morning. Plus they're packed with good-for-you antioxidants and contain no...

#gluten #gluten-free recipe #breakfast #food
Julia Baldassano
January 5 2014