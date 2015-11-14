10087 results for
What Is Kombucha & How Does Fermented Tea Improve Your Gut?
We love our booch!
What I Eat In A Typical Day: "Feed Me Phoebe" Tells All
As a food woman of many trades — cookbook author, culinary instructor, and gluten-free chef — I spend the majority of my day cooking and shooting, or...
How I Eat To Manage My Anxiety
Today, I am drug-free and my anxiety is managed through my diet and my daily practice of yoga and meditation.
Meet The Japanese Sugar Replacement That Heals Your Gut (No, Really)
It's like sweetening your food with probiotics.
Times Have Bean Tough, But These 7 Bean-Filled Recipes Aren't
On the off chance you're working with a surplus of beans...
Not Every Narcissist Has Narcissistic Personality Disorder: A Therapist Explains
Yes, healthy narcissism is a thing.
Worried About Your Brain Health? This Supplement May Support Memory
We explore the healthy aging supplement.
5 Habits That Are Sabotaging Your Weight Loss
Very few people came into my practice saying, "I eat burgers and drink milkshakes every day, and I can't lose weight." Quite the contrary: probably 99...
How A Parasite Taught Me To Live in Harmony With My Microbes
"To say that one tiny microorganism changed me as a person is a massive understatement; it forever altered the course of my life."
Chocolate-Chia Power Balls: Gluten, Fructose & Dairy Free
These raw food treats make a delicious pick-me-up, and they're chock full of antioxidants, healthy fats, and protein, among other essential nutrients.
6 Tips To Make Eating Healthy Easy, Even When You're On The Go
It’s a familiar scenario: you have five minutes before you have to leave for work and you haven’t made your lunch yet. You know grabbing something...
4 Natural Paleo Candy Recipes For Kids & Adults
Because corn syrup is spooky af.
Why Western Medicine Gets Autoimmune Diseases All Wrong
Functional medicine physician Dr. Amy Myers speaks at MindBodyGreen's wellness summit about how Western medicine has taught us to treat symptoms...
The Next Avocado Toast Is Here—Are You Brave Enough To Try it?
From the founders of Brooklyn's buzzy avocado restaurant.
6 Things To Do Right Now If You're Feeling Bloated
Try these tips the next time you feel bloated.
Quick & Ridiculously Delicious Clean Eating Snack: Coconut Brownie Bites
My biggest weakness when it comes to sweet treats are doughnut holes. You know, those small, cake-like, delicious, dangerously addictive doughnut...
Spaghetti Squash "Pasta" With Fresh Herbs
Looking for a wheat- and gluten-free pasta alternative? This spaghetti squash with fresh herbs will definitely hit the spot.
11 Nutritionists Reveal What They Order At Popular Food Chains
Because when you're on the road, on the go, or on vacation, it's not always easy to eat clean.
17 Things I Do Every Day To Totally Eliminate Stress
Rules to stay happy, healthy, balanced, and stress-free.
Gluten-Free Blueberry Pancakes (Perfect For A Cold Winter Morning!)
These delicious and easy-to-make pancakes are perfect for a cold winter morning. Plus they're packed with good-for-you antioxidants and contain no...