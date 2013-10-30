10143 results for

Butternut Squash & Kale Quesadilla (It's Ridiculously Healthy!)

There's no such thing as having too many easy dishes you can quickly put on the dinner table on busy weeknights. Trouble is, fast and easy often...

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #healthy foods #kale #food
Silvia Bianco
October 30 2013
Integrative Health

Kill Your Cold Naturally: 8 Holistic Secrets You May Not Know!

Fast-acting and natural ways to avoid or recover from a cold.

#stress #Vitamin D #wellness #cold #immunity
Elissa Goodman
October 28 2013
Change-Makers

The 6 Best In-Season Fruits & Veggies To Buy For Spring

Eating foods that are in season makes sense from an environmental and health standpoint.

#antioxidant #slideshows #Vitamin C #wellness #detox
Margaret Wertheim, R.D.
April 23 2013

How To Overcome The Emotional Causes Of Back Pain

I suffered from persistent back pain for years. It would come and go seemingly without warning. I'm the kind of person who likes to be in control, and...

#healing #pain #back pain #breathing
Jon Slavet
September 2 2014
Meditation

Can Natural Medicine Cure Panic Attacks?

Anxiety affects 40 million people in the U.S., and 43% of North Americans take mood altering prescriptions regularly. Paxil and Zoloft (two of the...

#anxiety #supplements #mindfulness #mind body connection #food
Ronald Hoffman, M.D.
October 25 2013

You Can Stop Stressing About Food: Here's How

Yes, you can stop freaking out about food and really listen to your body. Here's how.

#food as medicine #health #food
Elise Museles
March 24 2016
Love

I Stayed In The Wrong Marriage For 11 Years

I had no reason to be unhappy or lonely. But I was.

#love #relationships #breakup #personal growth #divorce
Sharon Pope
August 30 2014

Classic Mediterranean Focaccia With Healing Herbs

Focaccia is similar to a more famous Italian import, but it differs from pizza in that it has no sauce, isn't smothered with cheese and has its...

#Herbs #healthy recipes #vegetarian #healthy foods #food
Silvia Bianco
October 24 2013
Love
Home

4 Tips for a Healthy Spring Cleaning

As Winter ends and Spring begins, the transition will be easier if you create a ritual for yourself.

#smoothie #wellness #healthy foods #superfoods #food
Susan Blum, M.D., MPH
April 4 2012
Healthy Weight

How I Lost 25 Pounds With Ease

Emotional eating is not something I had to just accept. Kicking the habit actually has a blueprint. I finally discovered what would help me stop...

#happiness #personal growth #body image #depression #healthy foods
Torrie Pattillo
August 28 2014
Recipes

Cook Once, Eat All Week: Moroccan Chickpeas, Soba Noodles + More

Want a game plan to prep four plant-based meals ahead of time? We've got you covered.

#recipes #healthy recipes #food #meal plan
Leah Vanderveldt
March 20 2016

4 Tips For Anyone To Build Self-Esteem (Even If You Think You Can't)

Self esteem is a term in psychology which basically means an evaluation of one’s worth. I believe most of us have low self esteem, a negative...

#happiness #personal growth #boundaries #self-awareness #self-acceptance
John Kim, LMFT
October 22 2013
Functional Food

9 Reasons You Need More Olives In Your Life

Holding an olive branch is an age-old symbol of peace, but did you know that olives themselves can calm and create peace in the nervous system?

#healing #personal growth #olive oil #remedy
Amber Scriven, M.S., LAc
December 18 2012

Soak-The-Day-Away Detoxifying Bath Recipe

Self-care is paramount to living well. As a Certified Health Coach, I talk daily to people who want to know how to live healthy lifestyles. One of the...

#stress #salt #wellness #immunity #detox
Elizabeth Rider
April 18 2013
Personal Growth

10 Ways to Appreciate the Darkest Days of the Year

A few easy tips to help you maintain your winter wellness, stay balanced and welcome the annual shift with open arms.

#healing #gratitude #personal growth #inspiration #intention
Katie Galvin
December 7 2012

How Light Can Affect Our Sleep & Mood: A Cardiologist Explains

This week I participated in a unique gathering on Wall Street. Financiers mingled with scientists, farmers, health care professionals, public policy...

#hormones #mind body connection #wellness #personal growth #sleeping
Joel Kahn, M.D.
October 21 2013
Personal Growth

What I Learned From Losing My Job 3 Times

If find yourself dealing with career uncertainty, here are some tips to help guide you along the way.

#career #happiness #personal growth #yoga #travel
Anne Marie Rapp
August 26 2014
Beauty