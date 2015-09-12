10087 results for

The Gluten-Free Buckwheat Crepes You Will Want To Make Every Weekend

Danny teases me that I get crushes on grains and flours. It’s true. Teff, millet, and oats — I’ve gone through love affairs with all of them. But...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #breakfast #food
Shauna James Ahern
September 12 2015

4 Tips For A Healthy Detox (You Don't Need To Starve Yourself!)

Detoxification is a normal bodily process. Toxins are neutralized and processed for elimination through major organs like the liver, kidneys, lungs,...

#fiber #inflammation #digestion #cleanse #detox
Mary Dellene
January 3 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR Daiya

Life Hack: How To Melt Dairy-Free Cheese For Gooey, Crispy Grilled Cheese

Wanna Make The Perfect Plant-Based Grilled Cheese? Here’s Our Secret

#partner #mbgrevitalize
mindbodygreen
July 9 2019
Integrative Health

My Hormonal Breakouts Are History — Thanks To Evening Primrose Oil

Is evening primrose oil the solution to your cystic acne?

#supplements #acne #hormones
Mary Spirito
October 18 2017
Travel
Parenting

10 Reasons I Let My Kids Eat Junk Food

I don’t want junk food to become the forbidden fruit they gorge on later when they start to make their own food decisions.

#parenting advice #healthy foods #food #parenting
Rebeca Plantier
August 24 2015
Off-the-Grid

These 8 Sustainable Essentials Will Be The Stars Of Your Fourth Of July BBQ

This year, pronounce your independence from single-use plastic.

#environmentalism #holiday
Emma Loewe
July 3 2019

5 Vegetable-Packed Meals For People Who Hate Salads

As a health coach, I place a lot of emphasis on eating clean, whole foods at least 80 percent of the time. This includes fresh vegetables, organic...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Mariana Stabile
November 20 2015

A Cacao & Berry Smoothie For A Quick Pick-Me-Up

Coffee zombies beware: This smoothie may replace your afternoon pick-me-up of choice! This smoothie is a delightful option when you want something...

#smoothie #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #food
Caroline Shannon-Karasik
March 1 2014
Recipes

9 Strategies For Fast & Healthy Weight Loss

I recently had a reader preparing for an upcoming trip to Waikiki, where — get this — her husband’s ex-wife will be staying nearby. So she needed a...

#stress #fitness #fat #weight loss
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
June 2 2014
Integrative Health

Gluten-Free Recipe: Super Simple Protein Pancakes

There’s nothing quite like the feeling of devouring a big, satisfying stack of pancakes for breakfast first thing in the morning.

#healthy recipes #protein #healthy foods #sugar #food
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
September 11 2013

How To Stock A Paleo Pantry

Going grain-free, dairy-free, and processed sugar-free can be shocking initially to most people. The ingredients that we grew up using and are...

#Paleo #gluten #healthy foods #whole foods
Danielle Walker
March 6 2014
Beauty

Just In: The Green Beauty Products Meghan Markle May Wear At The Royal Wedding

Evidently, Meghan Markle is into natural beauty, and we are jazzed.

#makeup #news #skin care
Lindsay Kellner
May 2 2018
Motivation

Is Alcohol Sabotaging Your Metabolism & Fitness Goals?

Can you drink alcohol without it encroaching on your fitness goals?

#alcohol
Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT
October 6 2017
Mental Health

Gluten-Free Matzo Just In Time For Passover

For seven days, starting April 14, Jews around the world will be observing Passover. Only unleavened bread is to be eaten for seven days, and at the...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Karen Sheer
April 11 2014