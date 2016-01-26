7018 results for

My 10-Year Marriage Ended. And Then I Started Dating Again ...

I woke up suddenly, feeling disoriented, knowing something was horribly, horribly wrong. I couldn't breathe. My chest was heavy, my head was fuzzy...

#love #relationships #breakup #personal growth
Julie Morey
January 26 2016
Climate Change

4 Reasons To Never Drink Bottled Water Again

An expert on global water ethics explains.

#environmentalism
Christiana Z. Peppard, PhD
October 3 2013
Integrative Health

10 Natural Remedies That Should Be In Every Medicine Cabinet

It's getting to be that time of year when everyone seems to have the sniffles.

#healing #slideshows #wellness #probiotics
Katerina Pozzi Baratta
October 2 2013
Personal Growth

A Beginner’s Guide to Composting

Composting organic waste is one of the best things you can do for the environment.

#environmentalism #green living #sustainability #food
Tom Szaky
January 20 2016
Functional Food

9 Spices & Herbs Everyone Should Eat For Optimal Health: A Doctor Explains

In our new book, Smart Fat, we share some of our favorite flavors, which we encourage you to use liberally to enliven your meals.

#Herbs #nutrition #food as medicine #health #healthy foods
Dr. Steven Masley
January 18 2016
Routines

7 Exercises Men Should Do For A Better Sex Life

Great health and great sex go hand in hand.

#training advice #workout #fitness
Craig Cooper
January 18 2016
Spirituality

Tonight's Taurus New Moon Is Also A Supermoon: Here's How To Channel Its Practical Magic

This Taurus supermoon is just what you need to get grounded and start manifesting real, practical abundance.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
April 25 2017
Personal Growth

10 Simple Ways To Let Nature Heal You

It’s very true that the simplest healing tools are the most powerful.

#healing #slideshows #nature #wellness
Jess Ainscough
September 27 2013
Beauty
PAID CONTENT FOR Big Tree Farms

Quitting Sugar But Want Something Sweet? Try This

Sugar — and all its evils — is a hot topic these days, so chances are it’s already on your mind. On average, Americans consume about 77 pounds of...

#coconut water #healthy foods #sugar
mindbodygreen
July 17 2014
Recipes
Integrative Health

6 Surprising Factors That Cause Low Testosterone In Men

The latest medical craze sweeping the country is testosterone replacement.

#stress #toxic #hormones #food
William Rawls, M.D.
July 16 2014
Beauty

5 Foods That Make Your Skin Glow

Who doesn’t want a glowing, radiant complexion?

#slideshows #beauty #wellness #skin #superfoods
Maria Marlowe
March 28 2013
Personal Growth

What To Do When Someone Doesn’t Respect Your Time

When something has happened to you at least three times, it is no longer a coincidence, it is a pattern that you are co-creating

#personal growth #boundaries #communication #self-acceptance
Vanessa Loder, MBA
July 14 2014

How To Make Fights Work FOR Your Relationship (And Not Against It)

Unhealthy responses to anger can form an infinite loop: small disagreements erupt into full-blown fights and fights end with slammed doors and hurt...

#love #healing #relationships #wellness #personal growth
Andrea Brandt, PhD, MFT
July 14 2014

3 Make-Ahead Vegan Meals

Getting prepped for the busy week ahead can make the difference between eating healthy and eating ... well, cold pizza for dinner. If you're trying to...

#recipes #plant-based #vegan #food #vegan recipes
Ginny Kay McMeans
January 8 2016

6 Feng Shui Tips To Invite Great Energy Into Your Home

Imagine hosting a marvelous party in your home. Sparkly lights are strung, and colorful bouquets line the tables. Music is playing, candles are...

#feng shui tips #communication #creativity #home #intention
Amanda Gibby Peters
July 13 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR SmartyPants

7 Things To Eliminate From Your Diet Immediately

We've all heard this before. The USDA Healthy Eating Index says U.S. adults eat far too many processed foods. About 70% of us are omega-3 deficient...

#supplements #Vitamin D #wellness #body #partnered posts
mindbodygreen
April 2 2014

7 Signs Your Gut Needs Healing + How to Do It: A Doctor Explains

As an integrative neurologist, I'm fascinated by the connection between the brain and gut. And what I’ve found after working with thousands of...

#digestion #weight loss #health #microbiome
Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D.
January 5 2016