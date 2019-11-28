3129 results for

Why You Should Start A Hair Ritual + How To Do It

One "Hair Shaman" on why it's important to have a hair ritual.

#hair #beauty #self-care
Stefani Padilla
January 8 2016
3 Yoga Poses For Your Healthiest Gut Ever

You can easily do these ones at home.

#gut health #digestion #yoga
Carley Smith, CNP
December 2 2017
Healing + Warming Vegan Chai

This warming, immune-boosting almond milk chai tea gets the blood flowing and the soul soaring!

#healing #tea #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Elise Swartwood
February 6 2015
Are Neti Pots Dangerous? Here's A Look At The Science

Is the at-home solution to your stuffy nose even safe?

#allergies #inflammation
Kayleigh Roberts
September 1 2018

Why Stress From Your Childhood Is Hurting Your Health Today + How To Heal

We’ve long known that suffering physical or sexual abuse in childhood negatively affects mental health for life. But recently, researchers have...

#stress #disease #health
Donna Jackson Nakazawa
August 29 2015
Do Indoor Plants Actually Improve Air Quality? Scientists Weigh In

Plant enthusiasts, proceed with caution.

#news #plants
Jamie Schneider
November 7 2019
Childhood Trauma Can Damage Our Health As Adults, New Report Finds

A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report shows that childhood trauma damages our health as adults.

#news #empowerment
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
November 6 2019
Scientists Find A Link Between The Lymphatic System & Hair Regrowth

Just another area that the lymphatic system has a role to play in.

#news #hair
Alexandra Engler
November 4 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Comvita

Want To Add Manuka Honey To Your Beauty Routine? Read This First

You heard it here first: Manuka honey is your next must-have beauty product.

#skin care #superfoods
mindbodygreen
November 21 2017
A Gut-Healthy Meal Plan For When You're Feeling Blah

Because sometimes your body needs to be pampered from the inside out.

#recipes #healthy recipes #healthy reset #food #probiotics
Lee Holmes
November 1 2016
7 Types Of Subtle Experiences That Can Develop Into Micro-Traumas

Not all trauma comes from big, huge events in our lives. Sometimes it's more subtle.

#stress #toxic relationships #depression
Julie Nguyen
March 26