Put That Turkey Carcass To Good Use With This Easy Bone Broth Recipe
The perfect left over.
Past Lives, Soul Mates & Twin Flames: The Spiritual Root Of Your Relationships
What even is a past-life lover? Here, a psychic breaks it all down.
10 Ways To Support Your Gut And Improve Your Diet At The End Of Summer
No deprivation-based detoxes required.
4 Ways Self-Massage Can Help You Kick Emotional Eating Habits & How To Do It
Get back in tune with your body.
Why You Should Start A Hair Ritual + How To Do It
One "Hair Shaman" on why it's important to have a hair ritual.
3 Yoga Poses For Your Healthiest Gut Ever
You can easily do these ones at home.
Do You Have Healthy Boundaries? Here's How To Find Out (And How It Affects Your Relationships)
Can you have happy relationships without healthy boundaries?
Healing + Warming Vegan Chai
This warming, immune-boosting almond milk chai tea gets the blood flowing and the soul soaring!
Are Neti Pots Dangerous? Here's A Look At The Science
Is the at-home solution to your stuffy nose even safe?
Why Stress From Your Childhood Is Hurting Your Health Today + How To Heal
We’ve long known that suffering physical or sexual abuse in childhood negatively affects mental health for life. But recently, researchers have...
Do Indoor Plants Actually Improve Air Quality? Scientists Weigh In
Plant enthusiasts, proceed with caution.
Childhood Trauma Can Damage Our Health As Adults, New Report Finds
A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report shows that childhood trauma damages our health as adults.
Why Short-Chain Fatty Acids Are Key To A Healthy Gut & Immune System
A GI doctor explains how to harness their power.
Scientists Find A Link Between The Lymphatic System & Hair Regrowth
Just another area that the lymphatic system has a role to play in.
Want To Add Manuka Honey To Your Beauty Routine? Read This First
You heard it here first: Manuka honey is your next must-have beauty product.
A Gut-Healthy Meal Plan For When You're Feeling Blah
Because sometimes your body needs to be pampered from the inside out.
Save The Bees! New Study Finds Probiotics Can Help More Than Just Humans
Bees have immune systems, too.
The Painful But Important Lessons I Learned After My Father's Suicide
For survivors, some grief is incommunicable.
This Is What A Day On A Plate Of A Super Gut-Healing Diet ACTUALLY Looks Like
With recipes!
7 Types Of Subtle Experiences That Can Develop Into Micro-Traumas
Not all trauma comes from big, huge events in our lives. Sometimes it's more subtle.