Love

10 Lessons I Learned About Grief From Ending My 10-Year Marriage

Faced with the option of staying in my marriage and sacrificing who I was or leaving the relationship in order to become who I needed to become, I...

#love #healing #relationships #breakup #personal growth
Sarah Woehler
January 7 2015
Spirituality

9 Innovative Ways To Tap Into The Energy Of The Aquarius New Moon

This year's new moon will also sit at a close square (90-degree angle of tension) to hotheaded Mars in Scorpio. There's an air of intensity and even...

#happiness #abundance #personal growth #astrology
The AstroTwins
February 8 2016
Meditation

7 Mindfulness Lessons To Bring Into The New Year

All of my spiritual teachers and practices focus on a common subject: trying to get back to a place where we can simply BE ...

#mindfulness #goal setting #motherhood #parenting
Alisa Vitti
January 3 2015
Friendships

How To Avoid Competing With Your Friends

Try these things rather than comparing yourself to friends.

#friendship #happiness #gratitude #personal growth #communication
Jennifer Blanchard
September 22 2013
Recovery

3 Reasons Everyone Should Try Cupping

The benefits of this Traditional Chinese Medicine practice.

#Traditional Chinese Medicine
Jennifer Dubowsky, LAc
January 2 2015
Integrative Health
Love

​9 Things To Accept Before You Can Love Unconditionally

I have built up strength by breaking down walls (defense mechanisms and otherwise). I have learned how to negotiate peace treaties, with myself and...

#love #relationships #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Laura McDonald
January 1 2015
Functional Food

The One Thing You Should Know About Ayurvedic Cooking

The word Ayurveda, when unpacked from its sanskrit form, technically means the science of life.

#healing #Ayurveda #personal growth #food
Ashley Dentino
January 7 2013
Love
Motivation
Wellness Trends
Personal Growth

Your 12-Day Total-Body Workout Plan For The Holidays

I absolutely love this time of year. While I reserve "the most wonderful time of year" title for March Madness, this is definitely a close second....

#abs #holidays #fitness #wellness
Shauna Harrison, Ph.D.
December 13 2014
Love

How I Transformed From Insanely Jealous To Immensely Confident

"My emotions got the best of me, and my brain began to spin with a tortured internal dialogue."

#love #relationships #personal growth #self-awareness #jealousy
Patrice Herbst
December 12 2014

10 Things I Wish Every American Knew About Health

Despite throwing tons of money at the problem, Americans really are sicker than ever. Chronic health conditions such as obesity, diabetes, asthma,...

#happiness #wellness #personal growth
Lawrence Rosen, M.D.
June 11 2013
Beauty

20 Skin Care Tips Everyone Should Master

It's time to take responsibility for your face!

#acne #beauty #skin #aging
Allie White
January 4 2016
Love

What I Know About Soul Mates From Finding (And Losing) My Husband

Only four and a half months after we were married, our lives drastically changed.

#love #healing #relationships #personal growth
Monique L. Muñoz
December 5 2014
Integrative Health

It's MY Body, So Don't Tell Me What To Feed It

A few months ago, I posted an article on MindBodyGreen discussing my decision to temporarily move away from a vegan diet and eat some meat in order to...

#confidence #personal growth #compassion #mantras #healthy foods
Lauren Burke
August 26 2013
Beauty