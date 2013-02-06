4656 results for

Functional Food

3 Spice Bottles That Protect Your Heart And Reduce Inflammation

You would be wise to buy the following three spice bottles and use them liberally.

#healing #personal growth #turmeric #spices
Joel Kahn, M.D.
February 6 2013
Love

Why Love Doesn't Have To Be Hard (But Still Takes Work)

When it comes to relationships, we all want the same thing.

#love #relationships #personal growth #communication
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
October 21 2013
Sex

How to Clear Your Sexual Blocks

Sex isn’t some incidental part of your life or relationship: it’s a massive tool you can use to transform every part of you.

#healing #relationships #meditation #mindfulness #sex
Kim Anami
May 11 2012
Love
Personal Growth

How I Ditched Yoga & Felt Better

Everyone understands that when you start something new, you’re going to encounter resistance. What becomes harder to figure out is knowing when the...

#running #bikram yoga #personal growth #yoga
Kate Swoboda
October 14 2013
Routines

5 Basic Inversions To Ease Stress & Anxiety

For most of us, finding the balance between responsibility, recreation and restoration can be pretty difficult.

#anxiety #stress #yoga poses #yogis
Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
January 27 2015

5 Ways To Love The Present No Matter How Scared You Are

Recently, a small black mole appeared on my ankle. I had a sinking feeling when I saw it. A biopsy and a personal call from the doctor confirmed that...

#healing #meditation #personal growth #yoga #fear
Liz Arch
October 10 2013
Integrative Health
Parenting

11 Things I Wish Every Parent Knew

After 25 years practicing pediatrics, and caring for thousands of children, I've noticed some patterns that offer me a deeper vision of health.

#relationships #happiness #nature #mindfulness #wellness
Stephen Cowan, M.D.
July 11 2013
Personal Growth

Do We Need Pain To Grow? Can We Learn From Joy?

Life’s most important lessons are often disguised, wrapped in the bow of difficult and trying circumstances.

#healing #happiness #mindfulness #personal growth
Maria Mooney, MSW, LSW
January 22 2013
Mental Health

What It's Like to Have a Mentally Ill Sibling

Even though we recognized that our relationship was not like that of other siblings, we still tried to create some semblance of normalcy.

#healing #mental illness #personal growth
Rebecca Butler
December 18 2012

How to End Dieting for Good with Yoga

As a yoga teacher, I frequently get asked if yoga can help people break free of dieting trap so that they can start to lose weight for good. What many...

#relationships #mindfulness #yogis #mind body connection #wellness
Katrina Love Senn
April 27 2012
Love

Food, Exercise, & Stress: What's The Best Way To Train Your Body For Life?

Ideas about what's healthy and what's not are always changing. Take food as an example. I remember the fat-free craze in the 1990s; fat-free muffins,...

#stress #breathing #wellness #weight loss #yoga
Michael Taylor
October 1 2013
Friendships
Integrative Health

9 Natural Remedies for the Common Cold

These at-home treatments can make a big difference.

#Herbs #supplements #immunity
Heather Moday, M.D.
April 10 2012
Food Trends

6 Science-Backed Benefits Of Dandelion Root Tea + How To Make It

It's time for this pesky weed to get a reputation makeover.

#tea
Natalie Butler, RDN, LD
December 17 2012
Integrative Health

10 Signs You Have Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO)

Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth occurs when the bacteria in our gut get out of balance and overgrow. How do we get too much of some bacteria...

#gut health #autoimmune #microbiome
Amy Myers, M.D.
September 26 2013
Integrative Health

7 Hormone Imbalances That Could Explain Your Fatigue, Moodiness & Weight Gain

Hormones can't be too high or too low; they have to be just right. That's because hormonal imbalances can cause myriad health issues. Here's what you...

#stress #hormones #sex #health
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
February 10 2016