How To Nourish Your Post-Detox Body And Mind

Now that you've done your spring detoxification (or have you?) it’s time to nourish your body at the maximum level possible! You got rid of the old...

#toxic #meditation #mind body connection #yoga #detox
Beth Anderson
April 22 2013
5 Foods To Supercharge Your Morning Smoothie

As a naturopath, one of the complaints I hear from my clients all of the time is that they don't have enough energy to get them through the day.

#healing #maca #stress #slideshows #smoothies
Sharee James
April 18 2013
Why Tonight's Capricorn Full Moon Could Be The Secret To Manifesting Your Dreams

Are you ready to unlock your destiny and live to your fullest potential? Here are nine star-powered tips to help you activate 2016's ambitious...

#manifestation #goal setting #astrology
The AstroTwins
July 19 2016

Immune-Boosting Pho Recipe

Whether you tend to approach cold and flu season by crossing your fingers and hoping for the best, or by stocking your cupboards with an arsenal of...

#healing #vegetarian #immunity #healthy foods #food
Melanie St. Ours
January 10 2014
What Is Hibiscus? Here's Everything You Need To Know

What you need to know about this delicious tea. — SEO, photos of hibiscus flowers? CE'd 3/27

#tea
Michelle Cady
April 30 2018

14 Small Changes That Add Up To Big Results

Now that the holidays are over, it's time to get focused on the new year. Rather than creating a long list of resolutions (which can seem intimidating...

#forgiveness #green tea #personal growth #intention
Tiffany Lester, M.D.
January 7 2014

Remind Me ... What Are Antioxidants And Why Do I Care?

We hear a lot about how antioxidants are great and we should find ways to eat them any way and anywhere we can. But what does “antioxidant” even mean?

#healing #antioxidant #wellness #superfoods #food
Robin Berzin, M.D.
April 12 2013
Mamaste: 5 Ways to Be a Yoga Parent

Parenting, like yoga, takes practice, patience and true love.

#Yoga for Kids #Goodness #relationships #happiness #mindfulness
Bianca Neill
July 17 2012
My Eat Pray Love Detox

Become the best version of you through a little sacred self-healing.

#Herbs #breathing #mindfulness #abundance #elizabeth gilbert
Claire Charters
June 16 2012
7 Feng Shui Tips To Boost Happiness & Vitality This Year!

Now is a perfect time to feng shui your space for health, happiness, and vitality!

#happiness #abundance #personal growth #feng shui tips #home
Jayme Barrett
January 4 2014
Treating the Pose & Not the Person?

Our traditional medicine is great for infections and broken bones. It's not working for most things that are bringing people pain and suffering today,...

#tai chi #healing #mindfulness #yoga teacher training #yogis
Michael Taylor
July 2 2012

25 Things I Am Still Learning

I wear a silver bracelet on my left wrist with the words “Ancora Imparo.” Michelangelo spoke those words when he was 78 years old. In English, it...

#healing #relationships #happiness #gratitude #mindfulness
Silvia Mordini
July 12 2012
K-Beauty: Everything You Wanted To Know About Korean Beauty, Explained

There's a reason everyone's obsessed with it.

#skin care
Alicia Yoon
April 6 2018
