4647 results for

Personal Growth

How a Stressed-Out Yogi Learned to Slow Down

I kept telling myself it was necessary to ignore my health for the lifestyle I was going to have “some day.”

#Ayurveda #cacao #yoga poses #meditation #yogis
Rachel Zinman
October 11 2012

Why Optimism Could Save Your Life

When my literary agent Michele read the first draft of my new book Mind Over Medicine: Scientific Proof That You Can Heal Yourself, she said, “Lissa,...

#healing #disease #personal growth
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
July 12 2013
Friendships

How I've Dealt With Being Estranged From My Brother

If someone asked me a few years ago how my brother was doing, a lump would immediately form in my throat.

#love #healing #relationships #personal growth #yoga
Laura McDonald
August 13 2013

I Went To The U.S. Army's Resilience Boot Camp. Here's What I Learned About Mental Toughness

I used to think I was resilient. But when I contracted a mysterious illness (which turned out to be a chronic autoimmune disease) at age 28, I quickly...

#happiness #mind body connection #personal growth #spirituality #stress management
Michaela Haas
December 4 2015
Women's Health

7 Things You Can Do Now To Make Sure You Have A Healthy Baby In The Future

If you want kids someday, here are a few ways to start preparing your body.

#fertility #pregnancy #microbiome #motherhood #parenting
Aviva Romm, M.D.
June 5 2014
Integrative Health

One Social Worker's Take on Self-Care

I recently attended a conference to fulfill the continuing education requirements needed to sustain my professional license.

#healing #relationships #power of positive thinking #gratitude #mind body connection
Maria Mooney, MSW, LSW
May 14 2012

7 Secrets To Channeling The Intense Manifestation Power Of Tonight's Virgo Full Moon

This Sunday, March 12, the Virgo full moon is in full bloom, sounding the call for a lifestyle overhaul.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
March 11 2017

Can Apple Cider Vinegar Really Deliver? I Tested 8 Beauty Uses & Here's What I Found

If you're only using apple cider vinegar for salad dressing, it's time to expand your horizons. The raw, organic, unfiltered version of ACV can serve...

#beauty #alkaline #diy beauty #skin #detox
Allie White
December 2 2015
Love

3 Reasons Why You Can't Get Over Your Ex

These are three reasons why you may be stuck on your ex.

#love #healing #relationships #breakup #personal growth
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
June 3 2014
Integrative Health

I Went From 6 Cups Of Coffee A Day To Zero. Here's How

At my peak, I was chain-drinking coffee all day, usually five cups of cappuccino followed by an Americano later in the day.

#caffeine #addiction #coffee #health
Jeanette Bronée
November 30 2015
Integrative Health
Spirituality

Spirit Almanac: Your Guide To Celebrating March's Mystical Holidays

This month, we're unpacking the mystical magic of March with flower essences, candle rituals, and powerful women's gatherings.

#holistic healing #Spirit Almanac #spirituality
Emma Loewe
March 7 2017
Recipes

10 Immune Boosting Autumn Recipes

Don’t fall ill, instead fall back into health with these easy and delicious recipes.

#smoothie #healing #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #wellness
Rebecca Leffler
September 21 2012

3 Tips That Lead To Lasting Weight Loss

I spent years struggling with my weight. During these years, I learned about healthy eating, and even with eating all organic foods and finding the...

#anxiety #stress #pain #weight loss #depression
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
May 30 2014
Personal Growth

Advice For People Who Are Alone On Thanksgiving (From Someone Who Once Was)

Life may not have given me what I thought I always wanted, but it’s always given me everything I need.

#gratitude
Jacqueline A. Marin
November 26 2015
Love

7 Powerful Mantras To Help You Attract The One

Here are seven things about self-love and relationships I wish I'd known earlier in life.

#relationships #personal growth #mantras #self-acceptance
Sandra Bienkowski
November 23 2015

5 Common Mistakes That Can End Any Relationship

It's a sad truth that our culture provides very little accurate education that would help people navigate the tricky road of relationships. Like sex,...

#love #healing #relationships #breakup #happiness
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
May 27 2014
Personal Growth

10 Signs You're On Track To Find Your True Calling

10 signs that you're on the right track on your road to self-discovery.

#healing #abundance #personal growth #self-awareness
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
November 22 2015

7 Radical Life Changes I Made When I Was Given A Cancer Death Sentence

No, I wasn’t on death row — but it sure felt like it when I was sentenced with Stage 4 lung cancer back in February 2012.

#disease #wellness #health #cancer
Susan Warmerdam
November 22 2015
Motivation