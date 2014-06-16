4647 results for
10 Things You Need To Know About Your Microbiome
If you had to name the most exciting recent medical discovery, what would you say? As a physician, I know my answer, hands down: the microbiome.
8 Powerful Life Lessons Hawaii Can Teach Us About Happiness
For tourists coming for a quick jaunt, it is hard to see beneath the pristine manicured lawns and balmy, sun-kissed palm trees of Hawaii. But if you...
Overweight, Anxious, And Bloated: 5 Signs You Have A Broken Gut
Why are our guts broken?
13 Dating Mistakes Everyone Makes & How To Avoid Them
Dating is rarely “easy,” but sometimes we make it harder than it needs to be. Here are 13 mistakes people make when looking for love:
6 Mystical Secrets To Planting Powerful Seeds Of Intention Under The Aries New Moon
Refresh, renew, release! The March 27 Aries new moon is a cosmic spring awakening and a fertile time for planting seeds of intention.
I Went On A 10-Day Silent Meditation Retreat. Here's What Happened
Plus, how to know if you should do one.
Why College Students Should Consider Going Raw
Maybe you've thought about “going raw” for a while. Or maybe you haven’t because you (a) have no idea what it is; or (b) think it's too much of a...
If You're Getting Injured In Yoga, Something Isn't Right
Yoga is a system, not a sport.
5 Common Culprits That Are Damaging Your Gut Health
In my previous article, I showed why and how increased permeability in your intestinal system — known as leaky gut syndrome — is linked to many...
The Leader Of LA's Yoga Scene Says Kundalini Can Change The Shape Of Your Face
The yoga that increases your radiance and natural glow.
How My Body Image Obsession Almost Killed Me (At 26)
I was constantly haunted by the idea that a "real man" had a certain body type, a certain muscle structure, a certain build.
10 Ways To Be A Proactive Patient
As I wrote about here, too many patients hand the power of their health over to physicians who they believe will fix them, and then if the doctor...
5 Reasons Why You Don’t Need a Spiritual Teacher
Everybody is on their own path.
4 Simple Ways To Get More Confident Now
Self-esteem is an important part of well-being. But what is self-esteem? Simply put, it's how you perceive yourself when you look in the mirror. Do...
Q & A with Carré Otis: On Body Image, Healing, Yoga, Meditation & Orgasms
There was a flip side to Carré's, success as she struggled with addiction, an eating disorder, and an abusive relationship.
5 Ways Yoga Will Improve Your Martial Arts
The various poses and exercises in yoga contribute to strengths and techniques that are constantly used in martial arts.
Should I Text My Ex? 7 Do's & Don'ts Of Reaching Out After A Breakup
If you're gonna do it, be intentional.
10 Powerful Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder + How To Use It
Touted as the new green tea, this superfood provides some amazing benefits.
What Infertility Is Really Like — From A Man's Point Of View
As reluctant as women might be to discuss this, men are even more hesitant.
12 Simple Ways To Connect With Your True Purpose Today
The grass actually is greener outside your comfort zone.