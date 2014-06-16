4647 results for

10 Things You Need To Know About Your Microbiome

If you had to name the most exciting recent medical discovery, what would you say? As a physician, I know my answer, hands down: the microbiome.

Raphael Kellman, M.D.
June 16 2014

8 Powerful Life Lessons Hawaii Can Teach Us About Happiness

For tourists coming for a quick jaunt, it is hard to see beneath the pristine manicured lawns and balmy, sun-kissed palm trees of Hawaii. But if you...

Shannon Kaiser
June 16 2014
13 Dating Mistakes Everyone Makes & How To Avoid Them

Dating is rarely “easy,” but sometimes we make it harder than it needs to be. Here are 13 mistakes people make when looking for love:

Megan Bruneau, M.A.
December 15 2015
6 Mystical Secrets To Planting Powerful Seeds Of Intention Under The Aries New Moon

Refresh, renew, release! The March 27 Aries new moon is a cosmic spring awakening and a fertile time for planting seeds of intention.

The AstroTwins
March 26 2017
Why College Students Should Consider Going Raw

Maybe you've thought about “going raw” for a while. Or maybe you haven’t because you (a) have no idea what it is; or (b) think it's too much of a...

Lindsay Wrinn, M.A.
October 16 2012
5 Common Culprits That Are Damaging Your Gut Health

In my previous article, I showed why and how increased permeability in your intestinal system — known as leaky gut syndrome — is linked to many...

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
August 19 2013
The Leader Of LA's Yoga Scene Says Kundalini Can Change The Shape Of Your Face

The yoga that increases your radiance and natural glow.

Guru Jagat
March 24 2017
How My Body Image Obsession Almost Killed Me (At 26)

I was constantly haunted by the idea that a "real man" had a certain body type, a certain muscle structure, a certain build.

Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
December 11 2015

10 Ways To Be A Proactive Patient

As I wrote about here, too many patients hand the power of their health over to physicians who they believe will fix them, and then if the doctor...

Lissa Rankin, M.D.
July 15 2013
4 Simple Ways To Get More Confident Now

Self-esteem is an important part of well-being. But what is self-esteem? Simply put, it's how you perceive yourself when you look in the mirror. Do...

Sanjay Jain, M.D., MBA
June 9 2014
Q & A with Carré Otis: On Body Image, Healing, Yoga, Meditation & Orgasms

There was a flip side to Carré's, success as she struggled with addiction, an eating disorder, and an abusive relationship.

Jason Wachob
February 22 2012
5 Ways Yoga Will Improve Your Martial Arts

The various poses and exercises in yoga contribute to strengths and techniques that are constantly used in martial arts.

Mike Yap
February 16 2013
10 Powerful Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder + How To Use It

Touted as the new green tea, this superfood provides some amazing benefits.

Allison Young
December 7 2015
What Infertility Is Really Like — From A Man's Point Of View

As reluctant as women might be to discuss this, men are even more hesitant.

Cory Judge
December 6 2015
