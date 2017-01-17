4656 results for

12 Sex Drive Killers + What To Do About Each

Let's talk about low sex drive and how to fix it.

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
January 17 2017
Functional Food

The Real Reason You Have Chronic Pain + How To Heal It

Chronic pain is the most common problem I see in my clinical practice, and is probably one of the most prevalent causes of visits to the doctor's...

Terry Wahls, M.D.
January 8 2015

A Turmeric + Garlic Naan Recipe That's (Surprise!) Gluten-Free

As a doctor and a busy mom, I'm always trying to find incredibly easy, healthy solutions for dinner. Enter grainless garlic naan.

Amy Shah, M.D.
May 7 2016
Beauty

The 5 Healthiest, Natural Solutions For Acne-Prone Skin

Whether it was during our hormonally turbulent teens, overconsumptive 20s, or as our body chemistry shifts during and after pregnancy and in later...

Sitarani Palomar
September 22 2015
Integrative Health
Mental Health

The Surprising Way CBD Affects Your Brain Health

Is this compound what our brains have been waiting for?

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
August 11 2018
Mental Health

Yes, The Pill Can Mess With Your Mood. Here's Exactly What To Do About It

Whether you're on the pill or not, you never need to settle for depression.

Jolene Brighten, N.D.
February 16 2018

15 Ways To Stay Connected To Your Long-Distance Tribe

Because it's never goodbye if you keep that group text alive.

Lindsay Kellner
January 7 2017
Functional Food

5 Yoga Poses That Can Be So Much Easier Than You Think (Video)

One neat thing about yoga is that it's an experiential science. This means you don't need to take anybody's word for what yoga is! You get to try it,...

Michael Taylor
April 21 2014
Personal Growth
Routines

What I Wish People Understood About Pole Dancing

What I've learned about pole dancing in the past year.

Linda Katz
September 30 2014

How To Reclaim Your Peace + Heal From An Unhealthy Relationship

"Believe with all your being that you are doing the true and right thing. Be steadfast, not steely."

mindbodygreen
March 6 2017
Mental Health

11 Ways To Keep Negative Thoughts From Harming Your Health

Did you know that you have around 60,000 thoughts every day?

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
August 11 2015
Food Trends
Spirituality

7 Things Being A Professional Ballerina Taught Me About My Body

As a child I knew I was different. I would fall asleep at night listening to Chopin and Tchaikovsky, and draw versions of the tutus I wanted to wear...

Stephanie Burg
June 28 2014
Personal Growth

Top Insights From The Book 'Radical

Since I wrote Mind Over Medicine, people have been telling me their stories, and none of the people who experienced spontaneous remissions...

Lissa Rankin, M.D.
March 18 2014