Integrative Health

How To Balance Your Thyroid With A Combo Of Eastern & Western Medicine

The right foods are key for balancing your thyroid.

#thyroid
Taz Bhatia, M.D.
August 14 2019
Recipes

This Thyroid-Healing Soup Has A Secret Fiber-Packed Ingredient

This delicious soup is gut-healing and immune-boosting!

#gut health #thyroid
Caroline Muggia
April 5 2019
Integrative Health

The Thyroid-Fertility Connection Integrative Doctors Want You To Know About

This little organ has a big impact on your reproductive health.

#thyroid #hormones #fertility
Chloe Godwin-Gorga, M.D.
April 26 2019
Functional Food

The Green Tonic That's Helped Balance My Hormones & Heal My Thyroid

Take it daily, and you'll start to feel better, stat.

#thyroid #hormones
Elissa Goodman
February 1 2018
Functional Food

I Had A Crippling Thyroid Disease. This Is The Diet That Helped Me Heal

You don't have to deprive yourself on the road to recovery.

#thyroid #hormones #inflammation
Liz Moody
November 29 2018
Women's Health
Integrative Health

Could 'Tiny Fat Bubbles' Be The Key To Solving Autoimmune Disease?

New study shows that liposomes, or "tiny fat bubbles," could help reset the immune system to prevent and treat autoimmune disease.

#news #inflammation
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
September 8 2019
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

Feeling Foggy & Fatigued? Here's How To Find Out If It's Your Thyroid

Hypothyroidism is often misdiagnosed; here's how to make sure you get the information you need from your doctor.

#healing #hormones #wellness
Elle Russ
November 25 2016
Functional Food

Which Is The Best Hormone-Balancing Diet? The Definitive Ranking

Paleo, vegan, Mediterranean, keto—we sort through them all.

#hormones
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
January 4 2018

What Everyone Should Know About Thyroid Disease

Have you noticed that many people you know have been diagnosed as having a low functioning thyroid, or hypothyroidism? And have you also noticed that...

#healing #toxic #disease #inflammation #immunity
Susan Blum, M.D., MPH
July 18 2014
Integrative Health

5 Wellness Products Holistic Esthetician Britta Plug Recommends To Everyone

From her fave mineral water to a portable red light therapy device.

#skin care #coffee #drinks #yoga
Britta Plug
August 22 2019
Routines

The One Yoga Pose That'll Banish Brain Fog + Beat Fatigue

This move stimulates all 26 vertebrae and sends wake-up calls to the body's energy centers.

#sleep #yoga poses #hormones #fitness #yoga
Fern Olivia
June 28 2016