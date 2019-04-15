7231 results for

Climate Change

10 Phases Of Holiday Homecomings

So you left your hometown, wherever that is, for a reason. You moved on to bigger aspirations, brighter lights, more opportunity, or something like...

#relationships #holidays #culture #funny
Tara Stiles
December 23 2013

10 Ways To Feel More Ease In Your Life

After ten years of battling my weight, I finally realized I didn't have a weight problem. I had a "managing my emotions" problem.

#mindfulness #mind body connection #relaxation #wellness #personal growth
Jamie Mendell
November 20 2014

Olympian Amanda Beard On De-Stressing + Following Your Passion

She broke a world record with completing a 200-meter breaststroke.

#wellth #olympics #self-care
Jason Wachob
April 5 2016
Meditation

Why I'm Going To Meditate Every Day For A Year

I'm on a mission to meditate for 365 days straight to bring more peace, mindfulness, and stillness into my life.

#meditation #meditation tricks
Lauren Rudick
July 24 2016
Healthy Weight

How I Lost Nearly 100 Pounds — After Struggling With Weight My Whole Life

"My dress size shrunk fast and I was seeing weight loss as a secondary benefit to discovering my optimal health."

#wellness #weight loss #health #weight loss success
Jasmin Singer
January 31 2016
Friendships

6 Types Of Boundaries You Deserve To Have (And How To Maintain Them)

From emotional boundaries to time boundaries to material boundaries.

#empowerment #friendship
Elizabeth Earnshaw, LMFT
July 20 2019
Functional Food
Integrative Health
Beauty
Friendships

Not Just Cute: Pets Are Very Good For Older People's Health

Our furry friends give us a sense of purpose—and they also keep us active.

#news #friendship #longevity
Madison Vanderberg
April 3 2019
Functional Food
Functional Food

6 Reasons To Take Your Yoga Practice Outside

Here's why you should skip the studio and hit the park.

#yoga
Julie Montagu
July 22 2016
Integrative Health

3 Ways To Use Magnesium That You Haven't Heard Of Before

The best ways to take magnesium, including as an Epsom salt bath, IV, and topical oil.

#sleep #supplements #stress #headaches
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
March 31 2019

Shauna Harrison On The Best Ways To Break A Sweat

Yogi Shauna Harrison on her favorite way to break a sweat: "That's like asking which is your favorite child."

#running #wellth #yogis #yoga
Jason Wachob
March 28 2016
Personal Growth

15 Things You Should Give Up To Be Happy

Starting today we will give up on all those things that no longer serve us, and we will embrace change. Ready? Here we go.

#happiness #personal growth #self-acceptance
Luminita Daniela Saviuc
March 8 2016

The Secrets Of Happy Couples (Infographic)

Everyone's relationship is different, shaped by the individual needs and desires of the partners involved. But one thing's for sure: we all want to...

#love #relationships #infographic
mindbodygreen
February 4 2015