I'm A Health Coach. Here's Why I Want You To Eat Dessert

Confession: I’m a weight-loss coach and personal trainer — and yes, I still enjoy eating sweets.

Brigitte Weil
August 12 2015
The Superfood That 97% Of Us Aren’t Getting (And Guys, It’s In Pizza!)

And it can even reduce the risk of developing some serious chronic health problems, like heart disease and diabetes.

mindbodygreen
May 3 2019

5 Things You Need To Know Today (July 5)

All the wellness news you need to know, including taking advantage of Facebook birthdays, medical marijuana, and what your DNA really says about your...

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 5 2017
6 Ways To Get Healthier (That Have Nothing To Do With Food)

How to improve your health, including tracking your sleep, detoxing with a dry brush, and finding purpose.

Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA
February 15 2019

Don't Get Married Until You've Asked Your Partner These 6 Questions

Here are the six most crucial things you have to ask your spouse before tying the knot.

Nicole Mayer
June 7 2017

3 Basic Life Lessons I Learned From Yoga

A few years ago, I was diagnosed with generalized anxiety and panic disorder. Shortly thereafter, I developed a life threatening addiction to the...

Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
August 26 2014
3 Ways Social Media Is Ruining Your Real-Life Relationships

If devices constantly interfere with your conversations, you undermine your ability to connect with others. You miss the flicker of emotion in your...

Emma Seppälä, Ph.D.
March 6 2016
Is Seeing A Holistic Doctor Really Worth The Money? Real People Weigh In

Real people weigh in on whether seeing a holistic doctor is worth the money.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
January 27 2019
This Is Why You Can't Find The Perfect Relationship

There's one big question you need to ask yourself.

Kate Eckman
January 25 2019

The Only 4 Things That Got Me Through My Heartbreaking Divorce

Here's a guide to surviving your divorce when doing so seems impossible.

Kristen Campbell
April 11 2017
New Study Finds That Peeing At Night Could Indicate Other Health Issues

If you're constantly getting up to pee, it might be time to talk to your doctor.

Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
March 30 2019
Eating Less Won't Help You Lose Weight (But Here's What Will)

Will this study finally put an end to calorie counting?

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 22 2018