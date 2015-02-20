7282 results for

Functional Food

9 Ways To Improve Your Brain Health For Better Memory

Most Americans think that their DNA will determine whether or not they will suffer from dementia and early memory loss. That's wrong.

#healing #disease #aging
Terry Wahls, M.D.
February 20 2015
Integrative Health

How To Know If Gluten Is To Blame For Your Acne

I love cooking, baking, and most of all, eating. Unfortunately, I also have a very sensitive digestive system and have to be careful about what I eat....

#gluten #acne #beauty #skin
Hannah Do
December 23 2015
Integrative Health
Functional Food

Red Wine Or Tequila: What Our Health Experts Are Having With Dinner

mindbodygreen's health experts weigh in on if they're drinking red wine or tequila.

#alcohol #Blood Sugar #inflammation
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
November 21 2018
Integrative Health

Fish Oil Supplements Linked To Better Reproductive Health In Young Men

Researchers in Denmark studied 1,700 young men over a period of five years to see how fish oil supplements affected both sperm count and quality.

#news #supplements #fertility
Christina Coughlin
January 18
Functional Food

Want To Sleep Better & Have Glowing Skin? This Tea May Be The Answer

Better sleep. Lower risk of cancer. Fewer pesky GI issues, but are these benefits fact or folklore?

#tea
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
July 7 2019
Mental Health
Integrative Health
Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Rigr Centrum

This Integrative Medicine Doctor Put Personalized Supplement Packs To The Test

More sleep, less stress: How a 5-minute quiz helped this busy M.D. achieve both goals.

#partner
Amy Shah, M.D.
August 26
Beauty
Beauty
Friendships
Change-Makers

This Is The Diet That Will Save Our Planet, New Report Says

Experts across the globe devised a diet that can save our health and our world

#news #clean food #plant-based #sustainability #climate change
Elizabeth Gerson
January 17 2019
Integrative Health

How This Simple Drink Could Help Lower Blood Pressure

Diet and exercise have always been known to help patients suffering from hypertension, but recent research may have found a new innovative method for...

#news #drinks #functional nutrition
Christina Coughlin
January 4
Motivation

Good News: You Can Cut The Health Risks Of Sitting By Doing This One Simple Swap

Any physical activity lowers health risk of sitting all day, new study finds.

#news #study #work #health #longevity
Elizabeth Gerson
January 14 2019
Personal Growth

What Makes Us Feel Lonely Depends On Our Age, Research Finds

For some people, seeing only family is the same as being alone.

#news #friendship #Loneliness #healthy aging
Kelly Gonsalves
August 6
PAID CONTENT FOR Nature Made

Everything You've Wanted To Know About Your Melatonin Levels, Explained

Read on to learn about how melatonin can help you gain restful sleep.

#sleep #supplements #partner
mindbodygreen
July 18 2019

How To Distinguish Intuition From Self-Doubt

Intuition feels like a trusted friend: calm, kind, and nonjudgmental.

#self-awareness #spirituality #intuition
Jill Willard
September 15 2016