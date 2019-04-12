7380 results for

Motivation
Healthy Weight

One In Five Children Now At Risk For Type 2 Diabetes, Study Finds

It's time to promote a healthier future.

#news #Heart
Abby Moore
December 3 2019

5 Reasons I Tell My Patients It's OK To Eat Carbs

The idea that eating carbohydrates makes you gain weight became popular when the Atkins Diet made a comeback in the early 2000s. Since then, the...

#clean food #how to lose weight #wellness #food
Steven Lin, DDS
September 14 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Flora Health

Optimizing Levels Of This Nutrient Is The Ultimate Health Hack For Women

3 big benefits of upping your iron levels—even if you're *not* deficient.

#supplements #partner
Krista Soriano
February 3
PAID CONTENT FOR Quaker

Beta-Glucan, Explained: Here's Why It's Linked To Lowering Bad Cholesterol

Can Your Favorite Oat Drink Be Part Of A Well-Balanced Diet? Let's Find Out

#partner
mindbodygreen
April 30 2019
Motivation

3 Things Everyone Gets Wrong About Intuition

When used properly, intuition can enhance and enrich your life—no superpowers necessary.

#spirituality #intuition
Heather Alice Shea
February 23 2017

Turn What’s Left Of Your Thanksgiving Bird Into Healing Bone Broth

Both broth is all the rage these days in the health community for good reason. It's been used as a healing soup for thousands of years, and it's...

#nutrition #holidays #healthy foods #food #whole foods
Elizabeth Rider
November 27 2014
Women's Health
Personal Growth

Could This Type Of Community Boost Longevity & Eradicate Loneliness?

The purposeful cultivation of community may combat isolation at this time of year.

#Loneliness #longevity
Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D.
January 20
Functional Food
Food Trends
Women's Health

How To Biohack Your Hormones For A Better Mood & Sex Drive

How to biohack your hormones for a better mood and sex drive, including boosting your fiber intake and taking maca.

#supplements #hormones
Robin Berzin, M.D.
March 22 2019
Functional Food

10 Foods With Serious Fiber

To help hit those numbers and achieve healthy cholesterol levels, here are ten fiber-filled items to add to your daily diet.

#fiber #cholesterol #health #healthy foods #food
Laura L. Rokosz, PhD
August 23 2015
Personal Growth
Mental Health

Is It Time To Change Our Perspective On Stress & Anxiety?

It's time to get more realistic about our stress and anxiety levels, according to a presentation at the annual convention of the American...

#news #anxiety #stress
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
August 13 2019
Spirituality
Functional Food

The Simple Elimination Diet That Could Change Your Life Forever

The foods you're eating every day could be slowly corrupting your health and shortening your lifespan—this is the diet that can fix that.

#cleanse #gluten-free
Robin Berzin, M.D.
February 6 2014

5 Health Lessons We Can Learn From The Greeks

The word "diet" comes from the ancient Greek “diaita,” which means "the way of life." In Ancient Greece, a diet was about good health, not radical...

#anxiety #balance #wellness #healthy foods #food
Maria Benardis
November 12 2013
Integrative Health

I'm A Neuroscientist & Here's What I Do Every Day For Brain Health

Ask yourself, "Is this good for my brain or bad for my brain?"

#sleep #supplements #brain
Daniel Amen, M.D.
January 6