7 Signs You Need To Work Less & Play More

Seven signs work is consuming your life ... and not in the good way.

#stress #career #happiness #work #self-awareness
Nathalie Theodore, J.D., MSW, LCSW
April 14 2015
Tara Stiles Opens Up About Overcoming Sexual Assault, Healing From Heartbreak, And Finding Lasting Love

An up-close-and-personal conversation with the founder of Strala Yoga.

#mbgpodcast #yoga
Jason Wachob
October 17 2017

7 Signs You Need To Slow Down Your Life

Sometimes we can become so chronically stressed that we're not even aware how out of balance our lives have become. Often we hear about people who...

#stress #disease #relaxation #sleeping
Sharee James
April 27 2015

Comfort Food Is A Myth! New Study Says It Doesn't Make You Feel Better

Whether you've had a bad day, watched a sad movie or just need a mood boost, comfort food as we know it seems like the ideal remedy. After all, what's...

#news #foods #happiness #mind body connection #food
Allie White
October 8 2014
7 Things You Need To Know Today (October 16, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know including the arrival of the perfect sustainable fall jeans, the truth about diet avocados, and what...

#news #fats #news roundup #athleisure #longevity
Leigh Weingus
October 16 2017
How To Let Go Of The Past & Heal A Broken Heart

For many years, I was a guarded chick. I always wore black, and although I blended right in with other NYC women, it also reflected my stoicism. I ran...

#love #relationships #manifestation #personal growth
Stacy Michelle
December 10 2013

What Doctors Eat For Breakfast

Doctors tell us what they eat every morning to fuel a busy day.

#functionalfood #functionalrecipes #breakfast #food
Leah Vanderveldt
January 17 2017
5 Ways Your Healer Could Harm You

My mother had a sore neck, probably from Pilates class, she figured. So Mom went to her doctor, who ordered an X-ray. Upon reviewing the X-ray, her...

#healing #stress #happiness #personal growth #cancer
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
June 3 2014
6 Things You Need To Know Today (October 13, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including the value of travel, women of color and wellness, how the president of France is helping...

#news #news roundup
Liz Moody
October 13 2017
6 Things You Need To Know Today (October 11, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know, including a vegetarian school in Brooklyn, differences between the male and female brain, and new blood...

#news roundup
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 11 2017

8 Foods I Recommend Kids Eat Organic: A Nutritionist Explains

As a registered dietitian nutritionist with a focus on families, I'm often asked "Is organic food really a better choice for kids?" Here's what I say.

#toxic #nutrition #organic food #organic #parenting
Jennifer Glockner
February 1 2016
Why I Sometimes Recommend Intermittent Fasting For Optimal Health: A Doctor Explains

How do you know whether intermittent fasting, and what kind of fasting, is right for you? The answer, according to one doctor, may lie in ancient...

#food as medicine #food how to #digestion #cleanse #detox
Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D.
February 1 2016
7 Things You Need To Know Today (October 18, 2018)

Canada legalizes cannabis, scientists develop a self-lubricating condom, and there may be a solution to hearing loss.

#news #environmentalism #news roundup
Caroline Muggia
October 18 2018

The One Oil A Doctor Recommends To Nearly Everyone

Ninety percent of people are deficient in omega-3s. (Crazy, right?!)

#supplements #wellness #functional medicine #health #healthy foods
Mark Hyman, M.D.
January 12 2017