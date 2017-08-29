7453 results for

6 (Truly Fun) Ways To Tap Into The Energy Of The Aquarius New Moon

No person is an island, and the Aquarius new moon reminds us of our need to share energy.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
January 23
The Nighttime Routine Of A Mom Who Gets 8 Hours Of Sleep Per Night

Here's how this health coach and mom to a young toddler keeps sane and gets 8 hours of sleep—no matter what.

#sleep #stress #supplements #relaxation #wellness
Melissa Wood
August 28 2017

The Common Beliefs You May Not Realize Are Holding You Back

It's time to re-examine your beliefs about giving and receiving.

#personal growth #self-awareness #self-care #self-acceptance
Shannon Kaiser
August 28 2017
9 Things Happy People DON'T Do

Nine things that the happiest people in the world just flat out don't do.

#happiness #gratitude #mindfulness #personal growth #stress management
Jonas Lui
July 25 2015
10 Wellness Trends To Watch In 2015

We expect 2015 to be even better as this lifestyle becomes the new normal. Here are 10 trends to watch over the next year.

#running #eco-fashion #fitness #meditation #wellness
Jason Wachob
December 6 2014
4 Stretches To Ease Back Pain During Pregnancy

Why do so many pregnant women have back pain? A lot happens in nine months! Some changes are obvious, some are not. The obvious change is in the size...

#back pain #pregnancy
Denise Jagroo, DPT, WCS
January 2 2015

Kim Vandenberg On Meditation & Training For The Olympic Trials

How this Olympic swimmer stays healthy offseason.

#wellth #fitness #olympics
Jason Wachob
May 2 2016
For Your Shiniest, Most Lush Hair Yet, One Of These Will Do The Trick

As far as clean and natural hair care goes, oils are crown royals.

#hair #essential oils #coconut oil
Alexandra Engler
January 9
12 Rituals To Do In 12 Days To Guarantee 12 Months Of Love & Prosperity

By practicing loving kindness, openness, and generosity while giving thoughtful attention to the significance of each day, you can consecrate the...

#manifestation #abundance #affirmations #spirituality #intuition
Barbara Biziou
December 30 2014

What I Wish Everyone Knew About Preventing Heart Disease

There are constant reminders that the number-one killer worldwide remains a pressing problem despite advances in medical technology. It's shocking to...

#stress #death #heart disease #wellness #vegan
Joel Kahn, M.D.
February 13 2014
Is An Apple Cider Vinegar Bath Right For You? 6 Reasons To Try

It seems like (almost) all of life's problems can be solved with apple cider vinegar.

#acne #inflammation #healthy aging
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
January 4
The Outdoor Workout Nina Dobrev Can't Get Enough Of

"At the end of the day, it's all about balance"

#celebrity #get outside #outdoors #Recovery
Leigh Weingus
August 14 2017