10814 results for

Food Trends

Does This Spin On The Mediterranean Diet Make It More Accessible?

The Mediterranean diet can still be good for you and the planet with the addition of pork.

#news #Mediterranean diet #environmentalism #brain
Abby Moore
January 1
Food Trends

This Trendy New Sweetener Has Gut-Healing Benefits — But Is It Worth Trying?

Everything you need to know about date paste and exactly how to use it.

#dessert #sugar #sugar-free
Liz Moody
May 23 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Tropicana Probiotics

Tips To Help Keep Your Gut Healthy, From Morning To Night

You won't want to miss these health coach-approved gut health tips!

#gut health #happiness #wellness #health #healthy foods
Nikki Sharp
April 20 2017
Functional Food

What To Eat To Have A Great Poop

Don't be a slave to the porcelain throne.

#gut health #healthy foods #microbiome
Terry Wahls, M.D.
January 4 2017
Functional Food
Food Trends

How Do You Eat Intuitively When Your Intuition Just Wants French Fries?

I keep trying to tune in, but the voice inside me keeps asking for cake.

#stress #flexibility #digestion #body positivity #snacks
Robyn Youkilis
June 5 2018
Functional Food
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

Think All Disease Begins In The Gut? This Functional Medicine Expert Disagrees

Why this doctor believes that optimizing your environment—including water, air, and sound—is the most important thing you can do for your health.

#stress #anxiety #cleanse #toxins at home #climate change
Jon Mitchell, PA-C, M.S.
February 23 2019
Recipes

A Doctor Shares: The Best Snack to Keep Your Gut Healthy

Stash some of these in your bag, and you'll always be ready to curb your hunger (and heal your gut!).

#gut health #digestion #snacks
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
November 16 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Garden of Life

The One Probiotic Rule From A Chef Who Takes Her Ingredients Seriously

When it comes to ingredients, this cookbook author doesn't mess around.

#partner #probiotics
Jeanine Donofrio
September 4 2018
Outdoors

6 Things Runners Need To Know About Their Gut Health

Plus, tips for getting your gut health on track.

#running #gut health
Jamie Morea
October 17 2016

How One Patient Ditched Her Asthma Inhaler For Good

Turns out, your asthma has a lot to do with your gut health.

#wellness #health #asthma
Elizabeth Boham, M.D., M.S., R.D.
August 9 2017
Recipes

Transition Into Spring With This Gut-Friendly Cauliflower Salad

It includes anti-inflammatory superfood ingredients.

#vegetarian #turmeric
Caroline Muggia
March 18 2019
Integrative Health

Why You Need Dirt For Gut Health: A Doctor Explains

Dr. Amy Shah, a physician and gut health expert, shares how keeping too clean can actually harm our guts and explains why it's good to get dirty.

#health #video #microbiome
Amy Shah, M.D.
April 29 2016
Integrative Health

Digestion SOS? Here's Exactly What To Do

There's a natural remedy for all your digestive symptoms.

#gut health
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
November 20 2017
Functional Food

The One Thing An Inflammation Expert Eats Daily In 3 Easy Forms

Chronic inflammation will wreak havoc on your body, both inside and out.

#mbgsupplements #inflammation #Collagen #healthy aging
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
November 9 2017

Microbiome & Mitochondria

Three pioneers review the research on gut health and mitochondrial energy, and explain how we can optimize their function.

#microbiome
mindbodygreen
September 17 2017