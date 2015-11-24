10799 results for

Mental Health

Can Veganism Lead To Eating Disorders? A Nutritionist Weighs In

How to keep your vegan diet from turning into an obsession.

#eating disorder #vegetarian #health #vegan
Amy Good
November 24 2015
Integrative Health

Two New Studies Deemed Supplements Ineffective — Here's Why This Doctor Disagrees

Should you take vitamins or are they just a waste of money? Finally an answer!

#Herbs #supplements
Joel Kahn, M.D.
July 13 2018

Can Money Buy You Happiness? Maybe.

Think about this the next time you're getting ready to buy that new pair of shoes.

#relationships #money #happiness
Leigh Weingus
August 25 2017
Healthy Weight

11 Proven Ways Coconuts Heal (Just About) Everything

Need another reason to love coconuts? Here's what research says about the health benefits of coconut water, shells, oil, and fruit.

#food as medicine #coconut milk #coconut water #health #healthy foods
Jonathan Galland
March 3 2016
Parenting
Integrative Health

How I Overcame Self-Hatred and Lost 100+ lbs

I was born in the Deep South, in Mobile, Alabama, also known as the Azalea City because of the vibrant landscapes colored by these beautiful flowers....

#gratitude #wellness #personal growth #weight loss #inspiration
Bryant McGill
November 12 2012
Integrative Health

7 Nutrients You Need For Optimal Health + How To Get More Of Them

From iodine to zinc, there are a number of essential minerals that are crucial for our overall health.

#minerals #nutrition
Laura L. Rokosz, PhD
October 3 2015
Integrative Health

New Research Finds A Big Link Between Physical Exercise & Alzheimer's

Yet another reason we should all be moving more.

#news #brain
Emma Loewe
July 17 2019
Home
Parenting

5 Things You Need To Know Today (September 28, 2018)

How Limiting Screen Time Boosts Kids' Brainpower & Why Mushrooms Are The Answer To Plastic Waste

#news #news roundup #technology #motherhood
Emma Loewe
September 28 2018

Cool Off With These 5 Healthy Summer Drinks

The state of your body is largely determined by the state of your digestion. If your digestion is assimilating nutrients, your body is building...

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Nadya Andreeva
July 18 2013
Beauty

9 Things You Need To Know Today (August 1)

All the wellness news you need to know including Zika updates, the hefty price of iced coffee, and how many almonds Obama really eats.

#news #news roundup #wellness
Leigh Weingus
August 1 2016
Outdoors

13 Amazing Ways To Spend Your Money This Black Friday

Today, we're all about hitting the snooze button, avoiding the lines, and giving our money some meaning.

#money #compassion #inspiration #activism
Emma Loewe
November 25 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR CALIA by Carrie Underwood

4 Bodyweight HIIT Moves That Are More Powerful Than Cardio

Tone your arms, legs, glutes, AND core in just four moves? Yes, please.

#empowerment #partner #hiit
mindbodygreen
September 26 2018
Healthy Weight