Um, Avocado Butter Exists & You're Going To Be Addicted To It
Nutritional therapy practitioner Noelle Tarr and paleo diet expert Stefani Ruper share why they love avocado butter in their four-week food and...
What I Tell My Patients To Eat For Liver Health
A doctor's favorite detoxifying, liver-lovin’ foods.
Mars Pledges To Drop Artificial Coloring
The announcement by Mars, best known for its sweets, comes just shy of Valentine’s Day, when Americans are projected to spend more than $1 billion on...
How To Thrive As A Highly Sensitive Person — In ANY Environment
These practical suggestions should be part of any HSP's arsenal.
The Most Important Thing To Look For In A Mattress: A Sleep Expert Explains
Because your bed should be a nontoxic sanctuary.
Is Your Sugar Intake Causing Premature Aging? Here's What You Need To Know
Can you have your cake and eat it too?
Why This Cardiologist Prescribes Green Juice
I wear a few different hats in life. For the past 25 years, I have taken care of a large number of heart patients. I’m a professor at Wayne State...
No, Butter Isn't Back: A Cardiologist Explains Why You Should Stay Away From Animal Fat
In the last five years, there's been a huge push to abandon the idea that saturated fats promote heart disease.
Raising A Vegan Kid Could Soon Be Illegal In Italy. Here's What We Should Really Be Talking About
The all-too-frequent feeding of hyperprocessed fast food to children is a far greater offense.
Going Keto To Lose Weight Or Balance Blood Sugar? This Doctor Wants You To Think Twice
The ketogenic diet is pretty extreme, so it's important to know the facts before you try it.
Why We Love This Minimalist Mom's Perspective On 'Clean' Living
Calling all moms! We've found a minimal and effective skin care routine gentle enough for the whole family. You won't want to miss this!
Vegan NBA Champion John Salley On The Advice He'd Give His Younger Self
John Salley shares his favorite holistic treatments and more.
Become A More Optimistic Version Of Yourself With These Tried-And-True Tips From A Psychiatrist
Negative thoughts starting to creep in? Here's exactly what to do.
These Ancient Elixirs Are Proven Anxiety Busters (And We Bet You've Never Heard Of Them Before)
Plus, the surprising connection between heart health and anxiety.
The Chemicals In Your Yoga Mat Could Cause Infertility. Here's What To Do About It
Should you be worried?
Exactly How To Get All The Protein You Need On A Plant-Based Diet
With all the nutritional information being thrown at us, it's easy to agree on one thing: We should all be eating lots of plants.
3 Surprising Things I Learned During My First Year As A Nutritionist
I’ve been interested in natural health and healing ever since my first summer job stocking carob chips in a local health food store. I’d read a ton of...
The One Joyful Thing Everyone Should Add To Their Weekend Wellness Routine
You'll want to add this to your wellness regime—stat.
How An Elimination Diet Cleared Up My Skin
I can get by with a little bit of this food here and there, but if I want my skin to be as clear as possible, vegetables, plant-based protein and...
9 Things Our Health Editor Always Has In Her Medicine Cabinet
You'll want to have these in the house at all times.