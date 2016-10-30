10761 results for

Spirituality

Tonight's Halloween New Moon In Scorpio Is The Most Powerful Of The Year. THIS Is The Time To Manifest Your Wildest Dreams

"Scorpio is the ruler of transformation, making this lunation extra powerful when it comes to shifting parts of our lives that have been—until...

#love #relationships #manifestation #tantric sex #happiness
The AstroTwins
October 30 2016

Cool Off With These 5 Healthy Summer Drinks

The state of your body is largely determined by the state of your digestion. If your digestion is assimilating nutrients, your body is building...

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Nadya Andreeva
July 18 2013
Integrative Health

7 Nutrients You Need For Optimal Health + How To Get More Of Them

From iodine to zinc, there are a number of essential minerals that are crucial for our overall health.

#minerals #nutrition
Laura L. Rokosz, PhD
October 3 2015

11 Proven Ways Coconuts Heal (Just About) Everything

Need another reason to love coconuts? Here's what research says about the health benefits of coconut water, shells, oil, and fruit.

#food as medicine #coconut milk #coconut water #health #healthy foods
Jonathan Galland
March 3 2016
Meditation

Exactly How To Get All The Protein You Need On A Plant-Based Diet

With all the nutritional information being thrown at us, it's easy to agree on one thing: We should all be eating lots of plants.

#protein #plant-based #food
Brian Kateman
April 18 2017
Mental Health

I'm An Integrative Psychiatrist: Here Are 9 Things I Recommend Before Antidepressants

Here are 9 things an integrative psychiatrist recommends before antidepressants.

#anxiety #depression
Ellen Vora, M.D.
August 4 2018
Beauty

How An Elimination Diet Cleared Up My Skin

I can get by with a little bit of this food here and there, but if I want my skin to be as clear as possible, vegetables, plant-based protein and...

#beauty #protein #skin #vegan
Cassandra Bodzak
December 19 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR Mother Dirt

Why We Love This Minimalist Mom's Perspective On 'Clean' Living

Calling all moms! We've found a minimal and effective skin care routine gentle enough for the whole family. You won't want to miss this!

#minimalism #partner #motherhood
Alexandra Dawson
September 10 2018

Can Money Buy You Happiness? Maybe.

Think about this the next time you're getting ready to buy that new pair of shoes.

#relationships #money #happiness
Leigh Weingus
August 25 2017
Functional Food

Going Keto To Lose Weight Or Balance Blood Sugar? This Doctor Wants You To Think Twice

The ketogenic diet is pretty extreme, so it's important to know the facts before you try it.

#fats #ketogenic
Shivam Joshi, M.D.
July 22 2018

9 Things You Need To Know Today (August 1)

All the wellness news you need to know including Zika updates, the hefty price of iced coffee, and how many almonds Obama really eats.

#news #news roundup #wellness
Leigh Weingus
August 1 2016

5 Myths About Paleo

I may be a staunch vegan, but when I say some of my best friends are Paleo, I'm not kidding. Dave Asprey of the Bulletproof Diet (admittedly not...

#Paleo #study #food as medicine #heart disease #food
Joel Kahn, M.D.
May 26 2015
Parenting
Healthy Weight