10814 results for

Integrative Health

Sitting Too Much Can Change The Shape Of Your Heart, According To Science

New study shows that physical activity level—whether it be endurance running or sitting too much—can change the shape of your heart.

#news #Heart
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
September 19 2019

7 Things I Always Tell My Patients Who Want To Lose Weight

What works for you may not work for everyone. Everyone is different and has different biochemical needs. But regardless of your genes, everyone can...

#nutrition #weight loss #diabetes #healthy foods
Mark Hyman, M.D.
April 15 2016
Food Trends
Mental Health

6 Things You Need To Know Today (October 10, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including the new mental health protocol for British military personnel, the nocebo effect, and how a...

#anxiety #environmentalism #sugar #climate change
Allison Daniels
October 10 2017
Meditation
Integrative Health

Michael Roizen, M.D., On How To Eat & Sleep Your Way To Being "AgeProof"

Plus, the most underrated simple exercise he swears by.

#stress #mbgpodcast
Jason Wachob
November 27 2018
Personal Growth

What Your Favorite Social Media Platform Says About Your Health

You know that how much you use your phone can be an indicator of how present you're being, but what about the way you use it?

#news #study #health #technology
Emi Boscamp
January 14 2016
Change-Makers

This Is How Aussies Do Eco

They're doing zero-waste right.

#environmentalism
Emma Loewe
May 26 2017
Home
Recipes

How To Throw A Mediterranean Dinner Party: These 3 Recipes Are Key

An island-inspired social gathering is just what you need.

#dinner
Jamie Schneider
September 14 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR 22 Days Nutrition
Spirituality

The Science Behind Essential Oils: Are You Using The Right Ones?

Research is beginning to uncover the powerful influence essential oils have on brain-wave activity. Are you using the right ones?

#essential oils
Scott A. Johnson, N.D.
August 21 2017
Climate Change

Climate Change Is Depleting This Essential Omega-3 Fatty Acid

A critical brain-building fatty acid is vulnerable to global warming.

#news #supplements #brain #climate change
Jamie Schneider
September 12 2019
Recipes
Functional Food
Spirituality

Cool Off With These 5 Healthy Summer Drinks

The state of your body is largely determined by the state of your digestion. If your digestion is assimilating nutrients, your body is building...

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Nadya Andreeva
July 18 2013

3 Things I Stopped (And Started) Doing As Soon As I Got Pregnant

Mindfulness and wogging may be the keys to a healthy pregnancy!

#mindfulness #pregnancy #health
Darria Long Gillespie, M.D.
January 7 2017
Mental Health