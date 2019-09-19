10814 results for
Sitting Too Much Can Change The Shape Of Your Heart, According To Science
New study shows that physical activity level—whether it be endurance running or sitting too much—can change the shape of your heart.
7 Things I Always Tell My Patients Who Want To Lose Weight
What works for you may not work for everyone. Everyone is different and has different biochemical needs. But regardless of your genes, everyone can...
Ready For #SeptemberWhole30? Here Are 7 Common Questions About Whole30, Answered
So how much does it really cost?
6 Things You Need To Know Today (October 10, 2017)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including the new mental health protocol for British military personnel, the nocebo effect, and how a...
This Week, Over 1 Million People Are Meditating For World Peace
Here's how to join in.
Michael Roizen, M.D., On How To Eat & Sleep Your Way To Being "AgeProof"
Plus, the most underrated simple exercise he swears by.
What Your Favorite Social Media Platform Says About Your Health
You know that how much you use your phone can be an indicator of how present you're being, but what about the way you use it?
This Is How Aussies Do Eco
They're doing zero-waste right.
What 13 Healthy Foodies Actually Drink All Day (Because Water Gets Kinda Boring)
Get ready to get hydrated.
The Chemicals You Didn’t Know You Were Consuming (And How To Stop)
All it takes is one little change.
How To Throw A Mediterranean Dinner Party: These 3 Recipes Are Key
An island-inspired social gathering is just what you need.
Beyoncé's Favorite Protein Powder Is Now Available At Target: Here's What You Need To Know
Want to eat like a queen? We've got just the thing.
The Science Behind Essential Oils: Are You Using The Right Ones?
Research is beginning to uncover the powerful influence essential oils have on brain-wave activity. Are you using the right ones?
Climate Change Is Depleting This Essential Omega-3 Fatty Acid
A critical brain-building fatty acid is vulnerable to global warming.
Hang On To Summer With This Fresh, Late-Summer Salad
Summer, don't go!
Why Do Some People Crave Salt & Others Sugar? The Easy Trick To Change Your Cravings
It's all about the science of how it's affecting your body.
It’s About Time You Learned What Your Birthstone Really Says About You
What does your stone say about you?
Cool Off With These 5 Healthy Summer Drinks
The state of your body is largely determined by the state of your digestion. If your digestion is assimilating nutrients, your body is building...
3 Things I Stopped (And Started) Doing As Soon As I Got Pregnant
Mindfulness and wogging may be the keys to a healthy pregnancy!
Can't Keep A Secret? Here's Why That's Not Necessarily A Bad Thing
Spill that tea!