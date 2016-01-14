10799 results for

Personal Growth

What Your Favorite Social Media Platform Says About Your Health

You know that how much you use your phone can be an indicator of how present you're being, but what about the way you use it?

#news #study #health #technology
Emi Boscamp
January 14 2016
Functional Food

Add This One Food To Your Diet To Be WAY Healthier This Fall

It'll counteract all those apple cider doughnuts.

#easy meals
Liz Moody
October 13 2017
Integrative Health

Sitting Too Much Can Change The Shape Of Your Heart, According To Science

New study shows that physical activity level—whether it be endurance running or sitting too much—can change the shape of your heart.

#news #Heart
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
September 19 2019
Food Trends

Your 3-Day Winter Detox

A detox plan, the way a doctor recommends.

#personal growth #cleanse #detox
Aviva Romm, M.D.
January 25 2013
Food Trends
Mental Health

6 Things You Need To Know Today (October 10, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including the new mental health protocol for British military personnel, the nocebo effect, and how a...

#anxiety #environmentalism #sugar #climate change
Allison Daniels
October 10 2017
Integrative Health

Michael Roizen, M.D., On How To Eat & Sleep Your Way To Being "AgeProof"

Plus, the most underrated simple exercise he swears by.

#stress #mbgpodcast
Jason Wachob
November 27 2018
Change-Makers

This Is How Aussies Do Eco

They're doing zero-waste right.

#environmentalism
Emma Loewe
May 26 2017
Home
Meditation
PAID CONTENT FOR 22 Days Nutrition
Spirituality

Tonight's Halloween New Moon In Scorpio Is The Most Powerful Of The Year. THIS Is The Time To Manifest Your Wildest Dreams

"Scorpio is the ruler of transformation, making this lunation extra powerful when it comes to shifting parts of our lives that have been—until...

#love #relationships #manifestation #tantric sex #happiness
The AstroTwins
October 30 2016
Recipes

How To Throw A Mediterranean Dinner Party: These 3 Recipes Are Key

An island-inspired social gathering is just what you need.

#dinner
Jamie Schneider
September 14 2019
Spirituality

The Science Behind Essential Oils: Are You Using The Right Ones?

Research is beginning to uncover the powerful influence essential oils have on brain-wave activity. Are you using the right ones?

#essential oils
Scott A. Johnson, N.D.
August 21 2017
Climate Change

Climate Change Is Depleting This Essential Omega-3 Fatty Acid

A critical brain-building fatty acid is vulnerable to global warming.

#news #supplements #brain #climate change
Jamie Schneider
September 12 2019
Recipes
Spirituality

Easy Ayurvedic Rituals To Do Every Single Day

Even if you don't know much about Ayurveda—and have no idea what your constitution is—there are simple ways you can bring Ayurvedic lifestyle...

#holistic healing #Ayurveda #health #detox
Nudrat Bisciello, ACNP-BC, N.P., PMH
April 6 2016

3 Things I Stopped (And Started) Doing As Soon As I Got Pregnant

Mindfulness and wogging may be the keys to a healthy pregnancy!

#mindfulness #pregnancy #health
Darria Long Gillespie, M.D.
January 7 2017