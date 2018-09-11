10761 results for

Functional Food

How A Traumatic Event Helped Me Overcome Food Addiction

Three years ago, I reached a major turning point in my weight journey. I sat by my dad’s hospital bed almost certain he would die. He is an alcoholic...

#sobriety #gratitude #addiction #body image #self-acceptance
Brynn Johnson
February 17 2014
5 Lifestyle Secrets For Longevity & Vitality

As a preventive and lifestyle medicine physician and health coach, I truly believe that lifestyle IS medicine! As I work with patients and clients and...

#stress #relaxation #wellness #sleeping
Jennifer Weinberg, M.D., MPH, MBE
May 5 2015
The Simple Food Rule For Great Skin: A Dermatologist Explains

As an integrative dermatologist, I respect the connection between physical beauty and internal wellness. Here's how eating a full color spectrum of...

#nutrition #health #healthy foods
Dr. McLean Sheperd
March 31 2016
Integrative Health

What I Learned From A Low-Sugar 28-Day Detox To Treat Candida

The best way to beat the candida infection and heal my skin condition was to remove added sugar.

#healing #happiness #fat #personal growth #sugar
Diana Brook
February 16 2014
Personal Growth
Sitting Too Much Can Change The Shape Of Your Heart, According To Science

New study shows that physical activity level—whether it be endurance running or sitting too much—can change the shape of your heart.

#news #Heart
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
September 19 2019
Spirituality

3 Things I Stopped (And Started) Doing As Soon As I Got Pregnant

Mindfulness and wogging may be the keys to a healthy pregnancy!

#mindfulness #pregnancy #health
Darria Long Gillespie, M.D.
January 7 2017
Food Trends

Your 3-Day Winter Detox

A detox plan, the way a doctor recommends.

#personal growth #cleanse #detox
Aviva Romm, M.D.
January 25 2013
The Science Behind Essential Oils: Are You Using The Right Ones?

Research is beginning to uncover the powerful influence essential oils have on brain-wave activity. Are you using the right ones?

#essential oils
Scott A. Johnson, N.D.
August 21 2017
Recipes

How To Throw A Mediterranean Dinner Party: These 3 Recipes Are Key

An island-inspired social gathering is just what you need.

#dinner
Jamie Schneider
September 14 2019
Climate Change

Climate Change Is Depleting This Essential Omega-3 Fatty Acid

A critical brain-building fatty acid is vulnerable to global warming.

#news #supplements #brain #climate change
Jamie Schneider
September 12 2019
