10814 results for

Routines
PAID CONTENT FOR HUM Nutrition

What This Model-Turned-Health-Coach Does To Heal Her Gut + Make Her Skin Glow

Beauty starts from within—everything from the food you're eating and the supplements you're taking to the thoughts you're thinking.

#supplements #green beauty #hair #beauty #beauty bites
Melissa Wood
March 17 2017
Integrative Health

Why I Recommend This Diet To Heal Your Gut

Your gut is the very foundation to health. So how do you keep it happy? In functional medicine, the most effective and affordable way to start the...

#healing #health #healthy foods #microbiome #food sensitivity
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
April 22 2016
Integrative Health
Functional Food

Mushrooms Really Are Magic (When It Comes To Brain Health, That Is)

New research has found a potential link between mushrooms and keeping your brain healthy, long into your elderly years.

#news #functional nutrition #longevity #brain #superfoods
Elizabeth Gerson
March 12 2019
Functional Food

The Green Tonic That's Helped Balance My Hormones & Heal My Thyroid

Take it daily, and you'll start to feel better, stat.

#thyroid #hormones
Elissa Goodman
February 1 2018
Functional Food

Have You Been Feeling Anxious Lately? Here's What To Eat & Avoid

Here's what food to eat and what to avoid when you're feeling anxious.

#anxiety #stress #organic food
Caroline Muggia
April 24 2019
Integrative Health
Integrative Health
Functional Food
Healthy Weight
Integrative Health
Functional Food

The Healthiest Way To Consume Alcohol, According To A Nutritionist

Plus, the natural hangover cure that can do more harm than good!

#alcohol #drinks
Ali Miller, R.D., L.D., CDE
August 24 2019
Integrative Health

9 Ways Your Microbiome Influences Your Weight & Health

Your microbiome — the trillions of bacteria in your gut and on your skin — can tell you a lot about your health. Here's what you need to know.

#digestion #health #microbiome #candida
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
January 29 2016
Food Trends
Beauty
Functional Food
Functional Food
Recipes