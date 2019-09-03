10814 results for

Food Trends
PAID CONTENT FOR Suja

Is This The New Kombucha? The Wellness Drink You Need To Know About

Move over, kombucha; drinking vinegars are the next best thing for your gut, your immunity, and your energy.

#gut health #cravings #happiness #vinegar #wellness
mindbodygreen
February 23 2017
Functional Food

3 Foods You Should Be Eating (But Probably Haven't Thought Of)

Desiree Nielsen, R.D., says we should have fun with our meals.

#mbgpodcast #functional nutrition
Jason Wachob
October 29 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR NOW
Climate Change

7 Things You Need To Know Today (October 25, 2018)

Microplastics are found in human waste, deaths from opioid overdose are leveling off, and 10 minutes of walking can improve learning.

#news #news roundup
Caroline Muggia
October 25 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Brain Balance Achievement Centers
Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Tropicana Probiotics

7 Things This Doctor Does Daily For Gut Health

From morning tonics to prebiotic- and probiotic-rich meals, how this doctor and mother maximizes her microbiome every day.

#gut health #digestion #microbiome #probiotics
Amy Shah, M.D.
April 6 2017
Functional Food
Climate Change
Functional Food

Anti-Inflammatory FAQs: We've Answered Your Most Burning Questions

These are the most common questions I get asked by people beginning an anti-inflammatory eating protocol.

#gut health #inflammation #functional nutrition
Carolyn Williams, Ph.D., R.D.
September 6 2019
Integrative Health
Functional Food

You Need This: A 3-Day Gut Reset, Just In Time For Spring

You'll be amazed at how delicious it is (and how good you feel!).

#gut health #cleanse
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
March 20 2017
Outdoors
Beauty
Recipes
Integrative Health

5 Wellness Products Holistic Psychiatrist Ellen Vora Recommends To Everyone

Improve sleep, balance blood sugar, and boost gut health with these picks.

#sleep #anxiety #Blood Sugar
Ellen Vora, M.D.
July 6 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR BIOHM Health
Functional Food
Integrative Health