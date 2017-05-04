10761 results for
How A Parasite Taught Me To Live in Harmony With My Microbes
"To say that one tiny microorganism changed me as a person is a massive understatement; it forever altered the course of my life."
4 Gut Problems That Trigger Inflammation (Even If You Eat Healthy)
As Hippocrates said, "All disease begins in the gut."
5 Health Benefits Of The Mediterranean Diet, Plus A 7-Day Meal Plan
This antioxidant-packed diet is consistently ranked No. 1.
The Food You Need To Avoid For Great Gut Health: A Doctor Explains
It's a huge step in restoring gut health.
How To Stop Leaky Gut Before It Starts
New research shows that this protein caused inflammation in 100 percent of its participants.
This Company Is Changing How We Choose What To Drink—And We’re Here For It
Candy-colored sports drinks, meal-replacement shakes, and shot-sized concoctions promising hours of energy are so old school by now. These days, we...
15 Unexpected Things That Are Majorly Triggering Your Anxiety
We're looking at you, alcohol.
Natural Remedies For Constipation
Did you know there is a right way to sit on the toilet?
Feel Like Crap? Functional Medicine Experts Explain Why Live At revitalize
Here's the latest info on the mitochondria and microbiome.
7 Simple Ways To Prioritize Your Microbiome Health
Quick, easy, and effective.
Eat *This* Part Of An Apple For Better Gut Health
A new study, published in Frontiers in Microbiology, analyzed the bacterial composition of store-bought and homegrown organic apples.
Is Your Home Sabotaging Your Microbiome? Here's What You Need To Know
Consider this your excuse to get a puppy.
The Supplements This Hormone Expert Can't Live Without
Bring this list to your doctor.
Tempeh: The Fermented Soybean Product That's Healthier Than Tofu
Swap your tofu for this nutrient-rich, plant-based protein.
Is This The New Kombucha? The Wellness Drink You Need To Know About
Move over, kombucha; drinking vinegars are the next best thing for your gut, your immunity, and your energy.
This New Milk Won't Make You Bloat: A Doctor Explains
Lactose intolerant? This new milk can boost your gut health.
The 3 Foods A Neuroscientist Says To Eat Daily To Prevent Alzheimer's
They're actually pretty delicious.
8 Ways To Manage Red, Inflamed Skin — Skin Care To Supplements
No. 1? Build up the skin barrier.
The Supplements That Keep Kelly LeVeque Energized & Balanced
Get ready to restock your medicine cabinet!
7 Things This Doctor Does Daily For Gut Health
From morning tonics to prebiotic- and probiotic-rich meals, how this doctor and mother maximizes her microbiome every day.