How A Parasite Taught Me To Live in Harmony With My Microbes

"To say that one tiny microorganism changed me as a person is a massive understatement; it forever altered the course of my life."

#gut health #health #microbiome
Jamie Morea
May 4 2017
How To Stop Leaky Gut Before It Starts

New research shows that this protein caused inflammation in 100 percent of its participants.

#gut health #microbiome
mindbodygreen
October 4 2016
This Company Is Changing How We Choose What To Drink—And We’re Here For It

Candy-colored sports drinks, meal-replacement shakes, and shot-sized concoctions promising hours of energy are so old school by now. These days, we...

#partner #drinks
mindbodygreen
October 12 2018
Natural Remedies For Constipation

Did you know there is a right way to sit on the toilet?

#gut health #digestion
Mariza Snyder, D.C.
June 20 2018
Eat *This* Part Of An Apple For Better Gut Health

A new study, published in Frontiers in Microbiology, analyzed the bacterial composition of store-bought and homegrown organic apples.

#news #functional nutrition
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
August 1 2019
Tempeh: The Fermented Soybean Product That's Healthier Than Tofu

Swap your tofu for this nutrient-rich, plant-based protein.

#protein #vegetarian #vegan
Joseph Hooper
June 5 2019
Is This The New Kombucha? The Wellness Drink You Need To Know About

Move over, kombucha; drinking vinegars are the next best thing for your gut, your immunity, and your energy.

#gut health #cravings #happiness #vinegar #wellness
mindbodygreen
February 23 2017

This New Milk Won't Make You Bloat: A Doctor Explains

Lactose intolerant? This new milk can boost your gut health.

#gut health #health #dairy
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
April 20 2017
7 Things This Doctor Does Daily For Gut Health

From morning tonics to prebiotic- and probiotic-rich meals, how this doctor and mother maximizes her microbiome every day.

#gut health #digestion #microbiome #probiotics
Amy Shah, M.D.
April 6 2017