10814 results for

Integrative Health

Are You Getting Enough Prebiotics? Here's How To Know For Sure

Because prebiotic fiber is the foundation of a healthy gut.

#gut health #probiotics
Jamie Morea
October 18 2017
Integrative Health
Routines

5 Detox Practices You Can Do Every Single Day

What's your daily detox practice?

#wellness #health #detox
Ashley Harris
September 21 2017
Recipes

The Best Inflammation-Fighting Recipes Of 2017

From a cooking oil that will make everything you eat anti-inflammatory to our health editor's go-to smoothie.

#news #inflammation #turmeric
Liz Moody
December 16 2017
Wellness Trends

New Report Names This Diet As The Best For Overall Health (Again!)

The Mediterranean diet won when it came to the overall list and in certain key categories.

#Heart #news #Blood Sugar #Mediterranean diet #fats
Eliza Sullivan
January 2
Functional Food
Functional Food

Is Kombucha Actually Healthy? Functional Doctors Weigh In

The wellness world is obsessed—but is it doing more harm than good?

#gut health #food as medicine #foods #healthy foods #kombucha
Liz Moody
September 18 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR TruBiotics

6 Things You Didn't Know About Gut Health & Probiotics

Here are six helpful, research-backed probiotic facts that will help us all get the most out of these beneficial bacteria.

#gut health #digestion #microbiome #probiotics
mindbodygreen
February 9 2017
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

5 Things You Need To Know Today (August 22, 2018)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including gut bacteria changing blood types, open workspaces and office stress, and wildfires on the...

#news #news roundup
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
August 22 2018
Mental Health
Integrative Health

15 Ways To Get Good-Quality Sleep (Even If You Aren't Getting Enough)

Good sleep isn't just about quantity; it's about quality, too. 

#sleep #supplements #mbgsupplements
Michelle Konstantinovsky
December 27 2019
Integrative Health

Curious About Colonics? Here's Who Might Benefit & Who Should Steer Clear

Can this controversial procedure really help you detox?

#gut health #digestion
Elsbeth Riley
February 27 2019
Food Trends

Does The Way You Ate As A Kid Dictate Your Health Forever?

Can your health problems be traced back to your middle school lunchbox?

#childbirth #health #aging #microbiome
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
April 24 2017
Recipes

The Prebiotic Soup You Need To Keep Your Microbiome Healthy & Happy

Plus, it tastes creamy, savory, and amazing.

#gut health #probiotics
Liz Moody
October 14 2017
Routines
PAID CONTENT FOR Suja

I Drank Vinegar For A Week To Heal My Gut. Here's What Happened

Drinking vinegar is one of the most exciting new beverages to hit the health world, with touted benefits ranging from improved digestion and gut...

#gut health #happiness #vinegar #wellness #immunity
mindbodygreen
March 22 2017