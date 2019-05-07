7453 results for

Beauty

The Summer Sun Triggers Premature Aging: Here's A Supplement That Can Help

As much as we adore summer, we also know that summer sun may come with unintended consequences.

#mbgsupplements #inflammation #healthy aging
Alexandra Engler
July 15
Integrative Health

New Study Finds This Is Essential For Managing Blood Sugar Levels

This knowledge is setting the stage for research into using mindfulness to manage type 2 diabetes.

#news #stress #Blood Sugar
Eliza Sullivan
July 14
Sex

FYI, About Half Of People In Relationships Don't Have Sex Every Week

A new British study confirms the sex recession isn't just happening to single people.

#news #stress #marriage #dating
Kelly Gonsalves
May 7 2019
Travel

I Need This; Maybe You Do Too: 5 Ways To Create A Vacation Vibe At Home

So even if your vacation has been postponed, here are several ways to keep things fun around the house—for you, your partner, or your family.

#COVID-19 #stress #skin care #Healthy Travel
Alexandra Engler
April 26
Women's Health
Beauty

Skin Resembling Crepe Paper? Here's How To Make Sure It Stays Firm

It's not so fun when that your skin resembles the easily crinkled paper.

#skin care #mbgsupplements #healthy aging
Jamie Schneider
April 25

Give Your Immune System A Boost With These 3 Herbs & Spices

Herbs and spices have been used for thousands of years to support health, and now science is starting to catch up with traditional wisdom. Cooking...

#food as medicine #turmeric #spices #food
Dr. Pragati Gusmano
September 4 2015
Women's Health
Recipes

These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

This ingredient will help you get your recommended serving of green veggies.

#mbgsupplements #snacks
Abby Moore
April 23
Beauty
Routines

This Popular Workout Increases Risk Of Knee & Ankle Injuries, Finds Study

Switching up the intensity of your workouts is key.

#news #hiit
Stephanie Eckelkamp
April 10 2019

Here's How To Make Sure You're Losing Weight The Right Way

Before you try to lose weight, make these three mindset shifts.

#weight loss #health #self-acceptance
Jennifer Dene
May 22 2017
How To Build A Wardrobe That Protects Our Planet

Fill it with materials like Merino wool, cotton, and linen.

#partner #athleisure
Krista Soriano
April 20
Functional Food
Mental Health
Nature

Earth Day Activities That You Can Do From Home This Year

How to celebrate from your own home, backyard, or, yes, Zoom screen.

#COVID-19 #news #Earth Day #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
April 19
Food Trends
Integrative Health
Beauty
Beauty

How To Feng Shui Your Beauty Routine To Bring Love Into Your Life

Here are 7 feng shui tips to welcome love with a few tweaks to your beauty routine.

#renew you 2017 #feng shui
Anjie Cho
May 20 2017