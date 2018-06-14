10814 results for

How To Relieve Aches & Pains Naturally — The Right Way

Pain affects your whole body, so shouldn't your treatment do the same? Good question.

Krista Soriano
February 10
8 Science-Backed Things You Can Do Now To Add Years To Your Life

The right diet and lifestyle changes can have a big impact.

Stephanie Eckelkamp
October 24 2019
17 Signs You've Finally Healed Your Inflammation

Is your inflammation really under control?

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
October 4 2018
The Healthiest Carbs For Balanced Blood Sugar, According To An RD

An R.D. shares the healthiest carbs, including nonstarchy veggies, bananas, and buckwheat.

Nour Zibdeh, M.S., RDN
March 29 2019

The One Thing You Should Be Eating Every Day For A Healthy Gut

Adding starch to your smoothie seems crazy—until you know why.

Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
February 25 2017
This Nutrient Is Linked to Increased Heart Health In Women Over 50

A new study suggests that consuming foods high in magnesium may help protect postmenopausal women from fatal heart disease.

Eliza Sullivan
December 24 2019
What Makes Wine Healthy + Exactly Where To Buy Better Options

Conventional bottles can contain up to 60 added chemicals!

Liz Moody
June 26 2019
Is Gut-Lag Real? Here's The Science of How Travel Affects Your Gut

Traveling over the holidays? You'll want to read this one.

Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., MSCI
November 30 2019
Dry Skin? Here Are 10 Science-Backed Supplements For Hydrated Skin

Hydrated, healthy-looking skin is the goal, and it can be annoying and even uncomfortable when yours falls short.

Korin Miller
January 29
The 5 Best Gut-Healing Weeknight Dinners

A healthy dinner in 5 minutes or less? Challenge accepted.

Liz Moody
January 3 2019
Is Fruit Sugar Bad For You? A Doctor Explains

Let's dive into the actual science.

Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
June 20 2017