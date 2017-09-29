11081 results for

Wellness Trends
Beauty

This Combination Of Factors REALLY Causes Acne, According To A New Study

A new study shows that a combination of "bad" P. acnes bacteria and sebum cause acne.

#news #acne
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
March 8 2019
Healthy Weight

6 Things You Need To Know Today (February 2, 2018)

Finally, an answer to just how effective your standing desk really is.

#anxiety #news roundup
Leigh Weingus
February 2 2018
Parenting

Raising A Son? Here's Another Reason They Need To Understand Gender Equality

This is how a mindset can change the likelihood of violence.

#news #empowerment #social good #feminism
Sarah Regan
December 27 2019
Functional Food
Parenting

Some Say Vaginal Seeding Is Dangerous, Here's Why This OB/GYN Disagrees

Should we do everything we can to support our baby's microbiome?

#microbiome #probiotics
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 11 2017
Integrative Health
Functional Food
Integrative Health

Astronauts Could Be Changing The Future Of Cancer Treatment

The effects of outer space on astronauts are strikingly similar to the effects cancer treatments like chemo, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy have...

#news #pain #cancer #technology
Sarah Regan
December 22 2019
Recipes
Integrative Health

10 Natural Remedies That Should Be In Every Medicine Cabinet

It's getting to be that time of year when everyone seems to have the sniffles.

#healing #slideshows #wellness #probiotics
Katerina Pozzi Baratta
October 2 2013

6 Things You Need To Know Today (July 12, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including therapy dogs, a different kind of anxiety response, and an amazing step forward for mental...

#news #news roundup
Lindsay Kellner
July 12 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Dr. Taz Bhatia

Doing Everything Right But Still Not Feeling Your Best? Here's Why

Get in sync with your body and change your health for the better by discovering your Power Type.

#sleep #happiness #fitness #relaxation #wellness
mindbodygreen
September 12 2017
Love

Are You A Needy Or Anxious Partner? This Might Be To Blame

How variations in your DNA affect your attachment style and relationship satisfaction.

#marriage #dating
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 28 2019
Functional Food
Integrative Health

This Is What Working Long Hours Can Do To Your Body

Workaholics, this one's for you.

#news #Heart #stress
Sarah Regan
December 20 2019
Travel

This Is The Best Way To Fight Jet Lag, New Research Finds

Your fitness tracker may be the key to hacking your circadian rhythm to better fight jet lag.

#news #sleep #Healthy Travel
Eliza Sullivan
December 19 2019
Home