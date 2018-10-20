7380 results for

Let The Sunshine In For This Scientifically Hygienic Reason

and what you can do to purify your space.

#news
Caroline Muggia
October 20 2018
10 Easy Ways To Improve Your Health

The time for making official New Year's resolutions may have passed, but it's never too late to reshape and revitalize your lifestyle.

#smoothie #gluten #stress #pilates #personal growth
Jessica Sepel
February 20 2013
Healthy Weight

7 Things I Learned From My 150-Pound Weight Loss

No. 1: It helps to have a companion.

#running #vegan
Eric O’Grey
October 12 2017
Integrative Health
Recipes

The 5 Best Date Desserts, Literally Made From Dates

Even if you're cutting down on sugar, dessert doesn't have to be off the menu. Dates are here to help.

#dessert #dating #vegan #sugar-free #gluten-free
Eliza Sullivan
February 13
Women's Health

Breathwork, Good Mental Health, & Tools For The Brain

Andrew Huberman, a neuroscientist with his own lab at Stanford University, explains how to control our internal state with science-backed breathwork...

#mindfulness #health #breathwork
mindbodygreen
June 25 2018
Integrative Health

The Weird Benefit Of Mouth Taping That You Should Know About

How mouth taping at night can increase nitric oxide production and improve overall health.

#energy
Mark Burhenne, DDS
March 6 2019
Meditation
Food Trends
PAID CONTENT FOR Westin Hotels & Resorts

6 Things That Help Science Journalist Max Lugavere Stay Healthy While Traveling

Six things that help science journalist Max Lugavere stay healthy while traveling.

#partner
Max Lugavere
December 18 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Pukka Herbs

5 Ways Turmeric Can Support Your Active Lifestyle

The herb has also been shown to be beneficial for anyone with an active lifestyle.

#tea #partner #turmeric
mindbodygreen
August 19 2019
Recipes