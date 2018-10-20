7380 results for
Do Electrolytes Actually Reduce Nausea & Cramps? New Study Digs In
Do sports drinks even help?
Want To Try Intermittent Fasting? Here Are 12 Things To Know Before You Start
Starting any new routine comes with a learning curve.
This Deficiency Could Be Making You Tired—But It's Easily Fixed
Are you getting enough of this crucial nutrient?
Let The Sunshine In For This Scientifically Hygienic Reason
and what you can do to purify your space.
Study Says Half Of Women Are Unhappy With Their Sex Lives — Here's Why
Many of these issues are very common.
Working Out In The Morning May Boost Productivity, New Study Finds
You may even be doing it already.
Hacking The Circadian Rhythm With Light Gets Even Better With New Find
Plus, what circadian lights have been missing.
10 Next-Level Feminine Health Products (Your V Will Thank You)
How are you living without these?
10 Easy Ways To Improve Your Health
The time for making official New Year's resolutions may have passed, but it's never too late to reshape and revitalize your lifestyle.
7 Things I Learned From My 150-Pound Weight Loss
No. 1: It helps to have a companion.
The Most Googled Health Questions Of The Year, Answered
You asked Dr. Google, and we answered.
The 5 Best Date Desserts, Literally Made From Dates
Even if you're cutting down on sugar, dessert doesn't have to be off the menu. Dates are here to help.
4 Questions Every Woman Needs To Ask Her OB/GYN — Before Reaching Menopause
Don't go into it unprepared.
Breathwork, Good Mental Health, & Tools For The Brain
Andrew Huberman, a neuroscientist with his own lab at Stanford University, explains how to control our internal state with science-backed breathwork...
The Weird Benefit Of Mouth Taping That You Should Know About
How mouth taping at night can increase nitric oxide production and improve overall health.
13 Really Good Reasons To Start Meditating Every Day
Ready to start your meditation practice?
This 3-Second Trick Lets You Know If Your Olive Oil Is Real & Full Of Health Benefits
Because 70 percent of the oil on the market is fake!
6 Things That Help Science Journalist Max Lugavere Stay Healthy While Traveling
Six things that help science journalist Max Lugavere stay healthy while traveling.
5 Ways Turmeric Can Support Your Active Lifestyle
The herb has also been shown to be beneficial for anyone with an active lifestyle.
Looking For A Go-To Healthy Cookie Recipe? Here Are 38 Options
Healthier cookies are possible.