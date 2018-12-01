7239 results for

Functional Food
Climate Change

6 Things You Need To Know Today (December 5, 2017)

Including a U.K. supermarket whose easy solution to food waste might change the world.

#news #environmentalism #news roundup
Liz Moody
December 5 2017
Functional Food

10 Food Combinations to Improve Digestion

Improving digestive health is key to any nourishing lifestyle.

#avocado #wellness #digestion #healthy foods #food
Katherine Leonard, M.S.
November 17 2012
Functional Food

Cutting Back On Sugar In Your Iced Coffee This Summer? Use This Skin-Supporting Sub

For coffee devotees, there's little more important in the morning than getting your perfect cup of coffee.

#mbgsupplements #skin care #Collagen #coffee
Alexandra Engler
May 23
Functional Food

Is Dairy Dangerous? We Dive Into The Science

Is consuming dairy necessary or even healthy for most people?

#healing #calcium #alkaline #wellness #dairy
Emma Rose
April 10 2013
Healthy Weight

Where Will You Store Your Fat? Researchers May Have Found A Clue

Researchers have found one of the most important factors in determining where we'll put on pounds.

#news #study #heart disease #weight loss
Elizabeth Gerson
January 21 2019
Integrative Health
Functional Food
Integrative Health

Here Is The One Mistake Everyone Makes When Buying Collagen Powder

While we recommend eating organic whenever possible, it is especially important to do so with collagen supplements.

#mbgsupplements #Collagen #organic
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
May 18
Recipes

The Best Anti-Inflammatory Summer Dessert Requires Zero Skill To Make

It's dairy-free, vegan, and you don't need any special equipment.

#dessert #inflammation #easy meals
Liz Moody
July 26 2019

The Specific Health Benefits Of Eating The Rainbow

Because rainbow food is the best kind of food.

#food as medicine #vegetarian #health
Jennifer Forbes
March 12 2017
Integrative Health

Can You Make Up For Lost Sleep? Yes, But It Takes Longer Than You Think

Just one hour of sleep deprivation can affect your health.

#sleep #mbgsupplements
Sarah Ellis
March 14
Integrative Health

Study Points To Link Between Vitamin D Deficiency & COVID-19 Mortality Rates

More research needs to be done, but the latest study out of Europe is fascinating.

#news #COVID-19 #mbgsupplements
Abby Moore
May 11
Love
Recipes

Mother's Day Brunch Done Right With The Best Gluten-Free Banana Pancakes

Treat her to something that tastes decadent and sweet but still provides a boost of nutrients.

#Mother's Day #mbgsupplements #Collagen
Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D.
May 10
Home

10 Foods You Should Never Buy

Ever wonder who the villains are in the grocery store?

#slideshows #wellness #GMO #healthy foods #sugar
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
March 6 2013
Home

8 Ways To Make Your Home Feel Like A Sanctuary: Tips From An Interior Designer

These days, it's hard to craft a home that speaks to you. Let us help.

#home designs #energy #home
Emeli Ericsson
October 4 2016
Food Trends

6 Science-Backed Benefits Of Dandelion Root Tea + How To Make It

It's time for this pesky weed to get a reputation makeover.

#tea
Natalie Butler, RDN, LD
December 17 2012
Mental Health

The Simple Exercise That Could Help Calm Anxiety, According To Science

Try walking without a destination more often and see what it clears up for you.

#anxiety
Emma Loewe
May 29 2018
Integrative Health