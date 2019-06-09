7282 results for

Integrative Health

Want To Eat Better? New Study Closely Links Good Sleep & Nutrition

Here's what you need to know about the link between sleep and nutrition.

#sleep #news #functional nutrition
Caroline Muggia
June 9 2019
Food Trends
Functional Food

What Does "Listen To Your Body" Actually Mean?

We hear this all the time: Listen to your body! We should follow how we feel, right? But what does this really mean? And how do we do it?

#mindfulness #mind body connection #personal growth #yoga #self-awareness
Michael Taylor
November 15 2013
Spirituality

This Chakra Could Be The Root Of Our Disconnection & How To Heal It

The crown chakra allows us to understand our impact deeply.

#chakras
Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
May 8
Love
Functional Food
Spirituality

Telltale Signs Your Sacral Chakra Is Out Of Whack & What To Do About It

A primer on the energy center that deals with shame and discomfort.

#fertility #chakras
Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
May 27 2019
Integrative Health

10 Signs You Have Way Too Much Cortisol

We all know stress is bad for us, yet many of us wear it like a badge of honor.

#stress #hormones
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
May 13 2013
Mental Health

Burnout During COVID-19 Is Real: 3 "Micro-Moments" That Can Help

Spoiler: Each of these micro-moments takes no more than five minutes!

#stress #anxiety #mbgpodcast
Jason Wachob
May 1

10 Questions To Ask Yourself When You Feel Like Crap

When life feels overwhelming, it can be easy to fall into a rut. The next time you feel low, here are 10 questions you can ask to gain a fresh...

#stress #happiness #personal growth #fear
Cat O'Connor
March 14 2015
Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Flora Health

Plant-Based Diet? Here's How To Get Your Omegas

This whole-foods addition to your diet will supply you with all the omegas you need (3,6, and 9) in the ideal ratios—oh, and it's vegan.

#partner #wellness #fat #plant-based #vegetarian
mindbodygreen
October 12 2017
Functional Food
Food Trends

This Surprisingly Common Additive Makes Wine Way Worse For You — Is It In Your Bottle?

In this talk from mbg's revitalize, the world's best functional doctors dish on an additive making your wine way less healthy, the best vice, hangover...

#alcohol #inflammation #mbgrevitalize
Liz Moody
June 27 2018
Personal Growth

7 Steps For Moving Through Failure (Even If It's Messy)

Here's how you can let go of the past and work toward success.

#breath #empowerment #manifesting #gratitude
Bill Wooditch
April 1 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Westin Hotels & Resorts

Peloton Master Trainer Rebecca Kennedy's Tips For Fitting In Fitness When You're On The Go

Nike master trainer Rebecca Kennedy's tips for fitting in fitness when you're on the go.

#partner
Krista Soriano
December 18 2019
Beauty

How To Deal With Seasonal Shedding — A Hair Expert Explains

As it turns out, summer is the healthiest season for your hair.

#hair
Stefani Padilla
June 3 2018
Functional Food