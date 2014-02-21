3650 results for

How To Make A Healing, Nourishing Buddha Bowl

On a yoga retreat years ago I was introduced to the Buddha Bowl. A meal-sized bowl filled with simple pure food and enjoyed with deep gratitude. After...

#pain #death #meditation #wellness #personal growth
Betsi Iris Mufson
February 21 2014
Travel

Can A Music Festival Be 100 Percent Sustainable? 7 Creative Ways Festivals Are Getting Close

Festivals large and small all over the world are experimenting with ways to cut down on waste, support local and organic agriculture, and lower their...

#eco-travel #green living #sustainability
Alden Wicker
August 12 2016
Routines

3 Ways Yoga Can Improve Your Golf Game

These three foundational components of golf can all be cultivated through a dedicated yoga practice.

#pro athletes #breathing #fitness #yogis #Yoga for Men
Daina Wasserstrom
August 7 2012

20 Ways To Kick Your Sugar Habit

As the saying goes: everyone's talking about sugar, but what are they doing about it? It’s my fervent wish that they—and you—are working on quitting...

#sugar #food
Frank Lipman, M.D.
May 4 2013

A Salad That Makes Even The Skeptics Fall In Love With Kale

There are two types of people in the world: those who love kale, and those who haven’t yet tried this recipe. If you’re already part of the kale...

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #kale #food
Daniel Scott
January 29 2014

How To Make Sure You Get The Fats Your Body Needs

You’ve probably heard omega-3 and omega-6 fats referred to as "essential fats." This is because our bodies cannot make them; they must be obtained...

#nutrition #digestion #fat #food
Winnie Abramson
January 28 2014
Functional Food

What Is Hibiscus? Here's Everything You Need To Know

What you need to know about this delicious tea. — SEO, photos of hibiscus flowers? CE'd 3/27

#tea
Michelle Cady
April 30 2018
Food Trends

5 Things Everyone Gets Wrong About Paleo

Debunking five of the most common myths about Paleo.

#Paleo #personal growth #healthy foods #food
Chris Kresser
January 13 2014

5 Unique Teas With Amazing Health Benefits

Teas can be an excellent alternative to drinking coffee thanks to their low (or no) caffeine content and variety of health benefits. Some teas are...

#tea #antioxidant #inflammation #Vitamin C #wellness
Margaret Wertheim, R.D.
April 17 2013

Yes, You Can Enjoy Alcohol (Without Feeling Like Crap)

Not everyone can joyfully knock back green juices all day, every day. Most people need something a little more heavy duty once in a while, and there’s...

#alcohol #toxic #wellness #sugar #food
Lula Brown
April 16 2013
Personal Growth

13 Gluten-Free Baked Treats

Many people avoid gluten because the protein found in gluten can be difficult to digest. I avoid gluten 90% of the time (because I generally feel much...

#gluten #gluten-free recipe #dessert #healthy recipes
Emily Holmes
May 12 2015
Mental Health

3 Ways I Navigated My Anxiety And Depression

I’m all too familiar with the negative effects both can have over someone's life.

#healing #meditation #mindfulness #mind body connection #wellness
Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
April 9 2013
Recipes

Juice: The Elixir of Life

Vegetable juice recipes that you can try at home.

#vegan #juicing #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Matt Cruz
December 2 2011
Wellness Trends

22 Life-Changing Wellness Books To Read This Summer

Check out our editors' picks for books to inspire your most satisfying summer yet.

#recipes #books #happiness #abundance #personal growth
Allison Daniels
June 24 2016
Spirituality

Your Guide To Auras: What They Are & What To Expect During A Reading

Intrigued by the mystical, colorful world of aura readings? We got you.

#self-awareness #spirituality
Allie Flinn
June 10 2016
Integrative Health

5 Reasons Why Everyone Needs A Tongue Scraper

Jihwa Prakshalana, or the Ayurvedic self-care ritual known as tongue scraping, is an an oral hygiene practice.

#Traditional Chinese Medicine
Gillian Mandich, M.S., PhD
December 19 2013

5 Tips To Detoxify Your Skin Care Routine

The average American woman uses 12 skincare and beauty products before she leaves the house, every day. If you are using conventional products, this...

#beauty #personal growth #skin #detox
Robin Berzin, M.D.
December 13 2013

3 Lessons You Can Learn From Failure

Gratitude gladiator, here’s the deal: Life will leave you heartbroken. It’s guaranteed. And just to make this a real downer—this heartbreak will...

#happiness #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
December 12 2013
Beauty

I Tested 6 Natural Deodorants So You Don't Have To

After a month and half, three sticks, one spray bottle, one cream and one salt crystal, here are six that worked for me.

#toxic #beauty #wellness #skin
Allie White
April 11 2015