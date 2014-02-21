3650 results for
How To Make A Healing, Nourishing Buddha Bowl
On a yoga retreat years ago I was introduced to the Buddha Bowl. A meal-sized bowl filled with simple pure food and enjoyed with deep gratitude. After...
Can A Music Festival Be 100 Percent Sustainable? 7 Creative Ways Festivals Are Getting Close
Festivals large and small all over the world are experimenting with ways to cut down on waste, support local and organic agriculture, and lower their...
3 Ways Yoga Can Improve Your Golf Game
These three foundational components of golf can all be cultivated through a dedicated yoga practice.
20 Ways To Kick Your Sugar Habit
As the saying goes: everyone's talking about sugar, but what are they doing about it? It’s my fervent wish that they—and you—are working on quitting...
A Salad That Makes Even The Skeptics Fall In Love With Kale
There are two types of people in the world: those who love kale, and those who haven’t yet tried this recipe. If you’re already part of the kale...
How To Make Sure You Get The Fats Your Body Needs
You’ve probably heard omega-3 and omega-6 fats referred to as "essential fats." This is because our bodies cannot make them; they must be obtained...
What Is Hibiscus? Here's Everything You Need To Know
What you need to know about this delicious tea. — SEO, photos of hibiscus flowers? CE'd 3/27
5 Things Everyone Gets Wrong About Paleo
Debunking five of the most common myths about Paleo.
5 Unique Teas With Amazing Health Benefits
Teas can be an excellent alternative to drinking coffee thanks to their low (or no) caffeine content and variety of health benefits. Some teas are...
Yes, You Can Enjoy Alcohol (Without Feeling Like Crap)
Not everyone can joyfully knock back green juices all day, every day. Most people need something a little more heavy duty once in a while, and there’s...
7 Simple Rules To Live By For A Happy Life
It's time to start today!
13 Gluten-Free Baked Treats
Many people avoid gluten because the protein found in gluten can be difficult to digest. I avoid gluten 90% of the time (because I generally feel much...
3 Ways I Navigated My Anxiety And Depression
I’m all too familiar with the negative effects both can have over someone's life.
Juice: The Elixir of Life
Vegetable juice recipes that you can try at home.
22 Life-Changing Wellness Books To Read This Summer
Check out our editors' picks for books to inspire your most satisfying summer yet.
Your Guide To Auras: What They Are & What To Expect During A Reading
Intrigued by the mystical, colorful world of aura readings? We got you.
5 Reasons Why Everyone Needs A Tongue Scraper
Jihwa Prakshalana, or the Ayurvedic self-care ritual known as tongue scraping, is an an oral hygiene practice.
5 Tips To Detoxify Your Skin Care Routine
The average American woman uses 12 skincare and beauty products before she leaves the house, every day. If you are using conventional products, this...
3 Lessons You Can Learn From Failure
Gratitude gladiator, here’s the deal: Life will leave you heartbroken. It’s guaranteed. And just to make this a real downer—this heartbreak will...
I Tested 6 Natural Deodorants So You Don't Have To
After a month and half, three sticks, one spray bottle, one cream and one salt crystal, here are six that worked for me.