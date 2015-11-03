3636 results for

Mental Health

12 Daily Habits That Invite Calm & Mindfulness

Seriously stressed out at work right now? You're not alone.

#stress #career #mindfulness #work #stress management
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
November 3 2015
Recipes

Healthy Mexican Salad with Kale

This simple salad makes a tasty and delicious side with your dinner.

#raw foods #salads #organic food #kale #food
Krysten Jorgensen
October 17 2012

Cook Once, Eat Healthy All Week: Here's How To ACTUALLY Do It (For Under $35)

I'm all about making my weeknight meals healthy, delicious and quick. While I love a 15-minute meal, some of my favorite vegetables (like winter...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #plant-based #vegetarian #food
Leah Vanderveldt
November 1 2015
Integrative Health

Antibiotics Ruined My Gut. Here's The Diet That's FINALLY Helping Me Heal

After being diagnosed with C. diff., Andrea Duclos, the creator of popular lifestyle and wellness blog, OhDearDrea, started on a long journey of...

#digestion #microbiome #candida
Andrea Duclos
October 19 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Squarespace

Generation Foodie: 10 Healthy Blogs That Inspire Us To Cook

How many times have you vowed to eat in more and dine out less? Pledged to cook in order to save money, maybe for your next much-needed getaway?...

#business #healthy recipes #wellness #health #inspiration
mindbodygreen
October 12 2015
Integrative Health

12 Signs You're Unhealthy That You Probably Ignore (But Shouldn't)

Paying attention to these signs will help you boost your health.

#sleep #stress #energy
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
June 6 2013

How To Say No To A Second Date (And Still Make Everyone Feel Great)

Ok, friends. It's time for the story of my Most Awkward First Date Ever.

#love #relationships #happiness #compassion
Alexandra Franzen
July 10 2013
Integrative Health

10 Wellness Trends to Watch in 2016

A look at everything you'll see a lot more of in the wellness world next year.

#fitness #wellness #health #mbg features
Jason Wachob
December 29 2015
Women's Health

These Herbs Can Help You Get Through Labor

Can herbal medicine really help you get through labor?

#Herbs #hormones #pregnancy
Aviva Romm, M.D.
October 10 2018

18 Signs That You’re Here to Transform Human Consciousness

For many years now, people have been talking about “The Shift” — a mysterious transformation of human consciousness that is supposedly underway.

#spirituality
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
September 9 2015
Home

The Essentials That Belong In Every Minimalist Home

Ready to make your home a minimalist sanctuary? We thought so.

#minimalism #plants
Emma Loewe
November 18 2016

I Built Myself A 196-Square Foot Tiny Home To Live In. Here's Why

Everyone has their own reason to minimize and downsize. Mine had to do with creating a lifestyle free of debt and full of the flexibility to do what I...

#home designs #green living
Macy Miller
August 31 2015
Integrative Health

9 Ways I Was Able To Help My MS Naturally

Here are some key changes that made a big difference for me.

#GMO #organic food #food sensitivity #organic
Kellie Alderton
June 19 2013

10 Ways To Manage Your Stress

In today’s world, stress is almost inevitable. We feel stressed from different factors such as work, family, and lifestyle, and it affects us...

#healing #minerals #stress #calcium #Vitamin C
Krystelle Fournier
March 26 2014

All You Need To Know About Vitamin C

My old housemate was never real big on nutrition. One morning when we were gathered in the kitchen, he pulled a bottle of orange fruit drink out of...

#supplements #Vitamin C #personal growth #food
Jess Ainscough
June 13 2013
Integrative Health

Why I Started Losing Weight When I Stopped Dieting

I’ve done everything from juice cleanses, to shakes, to points, to bars and everything in between.

#wellness #weight loss #body image #healthy foods #weight loss success
Danielle Prestejohn
June 13 2013
Mental Health

7 Natural Ways To Boost Your Brain Power & Sharpen Your Mind

From eating the right foods to practicing "deep listening."

#functional nutrition #yoga #sugar
Eva Selhub, M.D.
August 16 2015
Recipes

3 Quick and Easy Awesome Summer Salads

Summertime is all about celebrating the bounty of summer produce and enjoying the simplicity of ingredients just as they are.

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #vegan #healthy foods #food
Katie Gillespie
August 31 2012
Food Trends

Are You Engineering Your Life Or Letting It Happen To You?

I am an engineer. I grew up in a family of engineers, building with Legos and electrical sets, and got my undergraduate degree in Electrical...

#love #happiness #personal growth
Samantha Sutton, PhD
June 2 2013