Beyond Avocado: 9 Toasts To Make Your Morning

A few contenders for our new favorite healthy toast.

Leah Vanderveldt
January 19 2016
10 Instant Energy Boosts To Help You Beat Stress

Is stress, worry or anxiety getting you down? Do you frequently feel like there's too much to do but not enough hours in the day to get it done?

Katrina Love Senn
April 30 2013
12 Creative Ways To Go Green With Your Friends, Family & Community

5. Change your voicemail message and email signature.

Michelle Neff
May 10 2018
Veggie-Packed Summer Pasta Salad Recipe (Takes Less Than 30 Minutes!)

With the hot summer months upon us, you’ll need a go-to lunch or dinner that is easy to throw together but also packs a mean nutritional punch. Well,...

Abigail Hopkins, R.N.
June 24 2015
A Make-Ahead Lentil + Delicata Squash Salad

Mixing a hearty squash and a protein-packed pulse atop a bed of arugula makes for a light yet filling salad that works both as a substantial side or a...

mindbodygreen
November 28 2016

How To Get Some Sunshine (But Still Protect Your Skin)

We’ve been told for decades that we need to slather ourselves with sunscreen all day long — whether it’s sunny or cloudy, winter or summer — in order...

Meghan Telpner
June 16 2015
8 Ways To Manifest Abundance During The New Moon In Taurus

Tonight (May 17), the new moon in Taurus waves its eco-chic wand and casts an emerald green spell over our lives.

The AstroTwins
May 17 2015

Shop More Sustainably With These 4 Eco-Chic Tips

Today it's possible to find clothes that are modern stylish, comfortable and beautiful — and made in socially and environmentally responsible ways....

Marci Zaroff
June 12 2015
I Tried Taryn Toomey's Detox: Here's What Happened

I was nervous to embark on a 10-day cleanse (especially without coffee!), but I learned a lot about myself and my habits.

Lindsay Kellner
October 5 2016
A Home Spray Guide With Scents Straight From Nature

Bring the outdoors in with the best home sprays of today.

Emma Loewe
November 19 2016
How A Celeb Interior Designer Curates His Home For Maximum Joy

Plus, a guide on how to recreate the look.

Emma Loewe
April 27 2018
I Challenged Myself To Go Trash-Free For A Month. Here's What Happened

"When you try to live greener, you end up living healthier, and vice versa."

Phoebe Lapine
November 18 2017