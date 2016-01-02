5199 results for

Integrative Health
Mental Health

The Scientific Secret To Having Tons Of Energy Every Single Day

Tired all the time? Here's how to banish fatigue, according to science.

#mental health #health #energy
Kim Crawford, M.D., ABAARM
June 16 2017
Personal Growth
Beauty

The Toner For People Who Don't Believe In Toners

And for over a decade, I've been toner-free because of one (really) bad experience many years ago.

#beauty #cosmetics
Allie White
December 29 2015
Women's Health

Period Problems? These 4 Nutrients Will Help

"Traditional physicians will prescribe pain medicine and birth control pills to ease the pain, but I like to opt for a more natural approach."

#supplements #fats #hormones
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
July 28 2017
Recipes

This Pumpkin Pie Has A Secret Gut-Healing Ingredient

Plus, it's grain-free AND sugar-free.

#gut health #dessert #holiday
Liz Moody
November 21 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Schmidt's Naturals

Be The Change: This Checklist Has 10 Actionable Items That Actually Make A Difference

It's about time we made these impactful changes for our planet—are you on board?

#partner #environmentalism
mindbodygreen
September 7 2018

3 Detox-Friendly Snacks To Help You Get Clean For Spring

Looking for three healthy snacks that are gluten-free, allergy-friendly, paleo and detox-approved? Enjoy one of these dips with a flax cracker, celery...

#healthy recipes #cleanse #detox #food
Rachel Feldman
March 13 2015

Gluten-Free Recipe: Super Protein Carrot Salad

I love layering salads. Each component adds its own distinctive taste, and when sampled together the result is a vibrant symphony of flavors. Making a...

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Silvia Bianco
August 12 2013
Recipes

Warm Up Your Salad With This Sriracha Vinaigrette

Heat things up with this Sriracha dressing.

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
April Norris
November 13 2014
Home

7 Houseplants That Purify The Air (And Are Nearly Impossible To Kill)

These are the plants your dark bedroom has been begging for.

#plants #toxins at home
Erin Marino
August 10 2016
Beauty

A Natural Bath Soak For Every Budget, Because Winter

Warm up your chilly winter bones.

#skin care
Lindsay Kellner
February 22 2019
Recipes
Integrative Health

Slow-Cooker Sunday: Quinoa Soup With Sweet Potato Mash

Quinoa and cannellini beans are royalty when it comes to leading nutrition! This soup has it all, including big flavor and heartiness.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #food #vegan recipes #Slow-Cooker Sunday
Ella Magers
December 27 2015
Recipes

A Doctor Shares: The Best Snack to Keep Your Gut Healthy

Stash some of these in your bag, and you'll always be ready to curb your hunger (and heal your gut!).

#gut health #digestion #snacks
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
November 16 2017
Spirituality
Home