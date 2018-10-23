5287 results for

Climate Change

6 Things You Need To Know Today (October 23, 2018)

Wellness news you need to know today, including climate change and the Everglades, immunotherapy for breast cancer, and the health effects of...

#news #news roundup
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 23 2018

4 Surprising Health Benefits Of The Newest Superfood

Hemp is one of the oldest cultivated plants known to man — and also one of the world’s most versatile plants. It's currently being used in everything...

#health #food
Michael Zaytsev
August 24 2015

Veggie Tacos With Green Onion Ties

Our friend, and one of the coolest yogis on the planet, Tara Stiles, lends us a recipe from her long-awaited cookbook, Make Your Own Rules Diet.

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #vegan #healthy foods #food
Tara Stiles
December 3 2014
Recipes
Food Trends
Functional Food
Food Trends
Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope: A Busy Week Leads Into A Creativity-Packed Weekend

After an industrious and emotional week, we'll all get a restorative time-out as the moon spends the entire weekend in Pisces.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
October 15 2018
Routines

5 Ways Weight Training Changed My Life

"I loved the physical changes, but something bigger happened with weight training that I didn't see coming."

#hiit
Lisa Tanker
October 15 2016
Functional Food

5 Reasons To Eat Blueberries Every Day (If You Aren't Already)

Whether you eat blueberries straight from the bush or use them in delicious salads, breakfast or desserts, chances are, you should be eating more of...

#recipes #food as medicine #food
Nathalie Chantal de Ahna
August 17 2015
Beauty

The Best Nontoxic Makeup Of 2018

Nontoxic makeup has come a long way. These are the best brands you can buy in 2018.

#makeup
Lindsay Kellner
October 10 2018

Better Than Coffee: Try This Morning Routine For All-Day Energy & Clarity

We are all healers in a way. Each day, we make choices that can support our body in staying healthy and strong. By creating health-boosting habits and...

#tea #breathing #gratitude #wellness #healthy foods
Nadya Andreeva
June 4 2014

I'm A Hormone Doctor. Here's My Morning Wellness Routine

Dr. Sara Gottfried is a Harvard-trained MD, best-selling author, and leading expert on hormones. In this video, she takes us through her morning...

#hormones #mindfulness #wellness #green tea #video
Sara Gottfried, M.D.
April 11 2016
Recipes

Greens, Egg + Yam

A vegetarian take on a Dr. Seuss classic, this is a delicious, satisfying way to start the day.

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #breakfast #healthy foods #food
Emily Ehlers
April 17 2015
Food Trends
Home

6 Things You Need To Know Today (September 22, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know, including why whole foods can prevent colon cancer, why taking a day to indulge is important to weight loss,...

#news #fitness #news roundup #weight loss #health
Leigh Weingus
September 22 2017
Recipes