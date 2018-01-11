3661 results for
10 Genius Things You Can Make With A Jar Of Almond Butter
Who knew almond butter had so many uses?
"Keto 2.0" Has Arrived & It Makes The Diet Way More Accessible
Full fat is here to stay.
The One Ritual Misty Copeland Relies On To Stay Grounded
Her form of meditation is a *bit* different.
A Mean Red Smoothie To Cure The Blues
When Holly Golightly (Audrey Hepburn's role in Breakfast at Tiffany's) got the blues, she called them the "mean reds." When I named this gorgeous red...
Get Your Sneaky Veggies In With This Keto-Friendly Zucchini Bread
If you're searching for a sneaky way to get in those greens, look no further—this sweet bread is loaded with flavor, and adding walnuts to the mix...
You Only Need To Know 2 Techniques To Remove Your Most Common Clothing Stains
No more crying over spilled turmeric.
This Popular Brand Is Adding Some (Much-Needed) Transparency To The Cleaning Industry
Because "cleaner" shouldn't be a dirty word.
I'm Finally Convinced That Inflammation Is At The Root Of My Anxiety. Here's What I'm Doing About It
All of the practices you need—plus, the mantra that's changed my life.
The 8 Best Trader Joe's Buys To Stock Up On This Fall
It's time to go squash crazy!
You're 6 Swaps Away From A Greener Kitchen
It's as easy as 1, 2, 3 (4, 5, 6).
13 Clean-Eating Breakfasts
You should aim to eat breakfast no later than 30 minutes after rising and pack your breakfast full of protein and good fats. This ensures stable blood...
Best Vegan Chocolate Smoothie Ever (Literally!)
Does anything taste better than chocolate for a special treat?
This Vegan Broccoli-Cheddar Soup Is The Ultimate Healthy Comfort Food
Plus, it utilizes pantry staples.
What 4 Health Experts Are Doing To Prep For Winter Right Now
We asked our favorite health experts: What practices are you leaning into right now to prep for winter?
What A Vegan Olympic Gold Medalist Eats For All-Day Energy
Plus, her go-to breakfast and what it's like to be a vegan Olympian.
The Top 5 Splurgy Healthy Foods That Are Totally Worth The Money
Save money by knowing exactly where to spend.
Eat These 8 High-Protein Nuts For Balanced Blood Sugar & More Energy
Here's which nuts will satisfy your protein quota and which you should eat for other reasons.
I Haven't Consumed Sugar In 6 Years. Here's What I Eat In A Day
Including how to bust those sugar cravings!
5 Pieces Of News That Show The Planet May Not Be Totally Doomed
Vogue ditches wasteful photoshoots, NYC school lunches get eco-makeovers, and more.
11 Natural Ways To Poop Better And Easier, Every Time
A few small lifestyle changes may do the trick.