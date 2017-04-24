5237 results for

Climate Change
Outdoors

Running A 5K? Here's What To Eat & Drink The Night Before

Plus, tips for warming up and pacing yourself.

#running
Ben Greenfield
April 24 2017

Need Motivation To Cook Healthy? Here's What You're Missing

It's not as woo-woo as it sounds—it's about creating a calm and happy environment.

#spirituality #food #whole foods #home
Peggy Curry
April 22 2017
Meditation

10 Surefire Ways To Get Healthy & Happy This Fall

Adjust the way you eat and live to match the seasonal change.

#let go #meditation #abundance #wellness #detox
Melissa Green
September 25 2014
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

10 Foods & Habits That Support Your Body's Endocannabinoid System

They'll boost the effectiveness of your hemp or CBD product, too!

#anxiety #CBD #inflammation
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
July 17 2019

Say Good Morning To These Japanese Pancakes With Kale & Miso Mayo

Okonomiyaki, known around the world as "Japanese Pancakes," are as fun to eat as they are to make. With "okonomi" translating to "what you like" and...

#healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #food
Andrea Rice
March 16 2014
Outdoors

Vegan Carrot-Cashew Pâté (No Oil Necessary!)

Cheers to not overthinking food and just eating simple ingredients, put together in a way that tastes yummy. It is very possible and the combinations...

#healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Molly Patrick
April 25 2014
Healthy Weight
Beauty

3 Things To Look For In Your Beauty Products

Three crucial factors for making sure your natural skin care is not only good for you, but also as effective as possible

#beauty #skin #aging
Trevor Cates, N.D.
December 4 2015

Creamy Carrot, Sweet Potato & Lentil Soup

Step aside, French onion soup and au revoir, buttery bisque! This creamy soup with lentil topping is a great meal during this season of transition...

#healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #coconut oil #food
Rebecca Leffler
March 13 2014
Functional Food

Want To Sleep Better & Have Glowing Skin? This Tea May Be The Answer

Better sleep. Lower risk of cancer. Fewer pesky GI issues, but are these benefits fact or folklore?

#tea
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
July 7 2019
Home
Beauty

Beauty Secrets From My Persian Childhood: A Lotus Hair Gloss, Saffron Face Mask & Detox Scrub

Shiva Rose's native beauty secrets include rose mists, saffron face masks, and detoxing scrubs that leave skin gleaming.

#green beauty #beauty #green living
Shiva Rose
April 12 2017
Integrative Health

I Went From 6 Cups Of Coffee A Day To Zero. Here's How

At my peak, I was chain-drinking coffee all day, usually five cups of cappuccino followed by an Americano later in the day.

#caffeine #addiction #coffee #health
Jeanette Bronée
November 30 2015
Women's Health

5 Ways To Avoid Acne Outbreaks After Going Off Birth Control

How to address the root cause. (Hint: Going back on the pill is not the answer).

#skin care #acne #hormones
Jolene Brighten, N.D.
July 4 2019