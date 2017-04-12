5186 results for

Beauty

Beauty Secrets From My Persian Childhood: A Lotus Hair Gloss, Saffron Face Mask & Detox Scrub

Shiva Rose's native beauty secrets include rose mists, saffron face masks, and detoxing scrubs that leave skin gleaming.

#green beauty #beauty #green living
Shiva Rose
April 12 2017

Should You Eat Your Placenta After Childbirth?

At first you may think it unheard of for a woman to eat her own placenta after her baby is born. However, this practice is a growing trend among new...

#nutrition #fertility #motherhood #parenting
Juan Rivera, M.D.
July 16 2014

Essential Oils That Beat Brain Fog + Boost Energy? Hell, Yes!

Distracted? Mentally fatigued? Forgetful? Try these 6 essential oils to combat brain fog, stimulate your mind, and increase energy.

#aromatherapy #mind body connection #wellness #energy
Leigh Winters, M.A., M.S.
April 9 2017
Integrative Health
Functional Food

Want To Sleep Better & Have Glowing Skin? This Tea May Be The Answer

Better sleep. Lower risk of cancer. Fewer pesky GI issues, but are these benefits fact or folklore?

#tea
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
July 7 2019
Home
Integrative Health

7 Tips for Staying Healthy at Work

With so much to balance at work, these tips make it easy to stay on track.

#mindfulness #wellness #goal setting #healthy foods #sugar
Reshma Adwar, DPT
April 24 2012
Integrative Health
Climate Change

5 Ways To Go Green That Require Next-To-No Effort

As Yoko Ono said, "Every drop in the ocean counts."

#environmentalism
Kamea Chayne
April 5 2017

The Easiest Black Bean Burger You’ll Ever Make

Veggie burgers don’t always get the best reputation. Store-bought versions (though not all of them) are usually tiny (causing you to need to grill...

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #food #whole foods
Talia Pollock
April 21 2015
Women's Health

5 Ways To Avoid Acne Outbreaks After Going Off Birth Control

How to address the root cause. (Hint: Going back on the pill is not the answer).

#skin care #acne #hormones
Jolene Brighten, N.D.
July 4 2019

5 Ways To Detoxify Your Kitchen

The kitchen really gets a workout at this time of year. Families love cooking for the holidays, and kids like to help with baking to share cookies,...

#toxic #detox #organic #home
Healthy Child Healthy World
December 9 2013

Yoga With Kids (Sweet Slideshow)

Seeing the joy in a child brings me back to the simple, innocent and wonder of this beautiful life. So when I have a chance to capture the joy of...

#Yoga for Kids #slideshows #wellness #yoga
Robert Sturman
October 9 2013

5 Simple Things Men Can Do To Prevent Prostate Cancer: A Doctor Explains

Whether you're a man or a woman, odds are you know someone who is currently battling or has died from prostate cancer. In fact, it's the second most...

#health #cancer #dairy
Joel Kahn, M.D.
January 13 2016
Healthy Weight
Personal Growth

These Easy Hacks Are The Secret To A Clean, Blissed-Out Home

"It takes anywhere from 7 to 21 days to form a new habit, so don't expect yourself to become Martha Stewart overnight."

#green clean #declutter
Emma Loewe
April 1 2017
Beauty

The One Ingredient You Need For Baby-Smooth Skin

AHAs are alpha-hydroxy acids, a class of chemical compounds that can be either naturally occurring or synthetic. Many are derived from organic sugars,...

#green beauty #beauty #green living
Anthony Youn, M.D., FACS
April 1 2017

Questions To Ask Yourself Every Day If You Want To Be Healthier

Profound success is the result of small, smart choices completed consistently over time—and it applies to every area of your life, whether it’s your...

#fitness #wellness #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Chris Freytag
September 14 2013

A Ridiculously Delicious (Raw!) Pasta Primavera

Mmm, rich and creamy pasta primavera. Sounds complicated, right? Not at all! This gourmet recipe is both simple and scrumptious. You need only a...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #raw foods recipes #healthy foods #food
Laura-Jane Koers
April 3 2014