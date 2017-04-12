5186 results for
Beauty Secrets From My Persian Childhood: A Lotus Hair Gloss, Saffron Face Mask & Detox Scrub
Shiva Rose's native beauty secrets include rose mists, saffron face masks, and detoxing scrubs that leave skin gleaming.
Should You Eat Your Placenta After Childbirth?
At first you may think it unheard of for a woman to eat her own placenta after her baby is born. However, this practice is a growing trend among new...
Essential Oils That Beat Brain Fog + Boost Energy? Hell, Yes!
Distracted? Mentally fatigued? Forgetful? Try these 6 essential oils to combat brain fog, stimulate your mind, and increase energy.
6 Ways to Relieve Allergies Naturally
Do you suffer from seasonal allergies?
Want To Sleep Better & Have Glowing Skin? This Tea May Be The Answer
Better sleep. Lower risk of cancer. Fewer pesky GI issues, but are these benefits fact or folklore?
How To Clean Clothes Naturally, From The Owners Of NYC's Trendiest Laundromat
First things first: Lose these two products.
7 Tips for Staying Healthy at Work
With so much to balance at work, these tips make it easy to stay on track.
Itchy Eyes, Be Gone: A Room-By-Room Guide To Creating An Allergen-Free Home
The worst room in your home for allergies? The bedroom.
5 Ways To Go Green That Require Next-To-No Effort
As Yoko Ono said, "Every drop in the ocean counts."
The Easiest Black Bean Burger You’ll Ever Make
Veggie burgers don’t always get the best reputation. Store-bought versions (though not all of them) are usually tiny (causing you to need to grill...
5 Ways To Avoid Acne Outbreaks After Going Off Birth Control
How to address the root cause. (Hint: Going back on the pill is not the answer).
5 Ways To Detoxify Your Kitchen
The kitchen really gets a workout at this time of year. Families love cooking for the holidays, and kids like to help with baking to share cookies,...
Yoga With Kids (Sweet Slideshow)
Seeing the joy in a child brings me back to the simple, innocent and wonder of this beautiful life. So when I have a chance to capture the joy of...
5 Simple Things Men Can Do To Prevent Prostate Cancer: A Doctor Explains
Whether you're a man or a woman, odds are you know someone who is currently battling or has died from prostate cancer. In fact, it's the second most...
The Diet I Recommend To Patients Who Want To Lose Weight Or Protect Their Heart
For more than 25 years I have been utilizing this diet.
I Feel Like My Job Is Killing Me. What Can I Do?
How to confront the pressure of work and home life.
These Easy Hacks Are The Secret To A Clean, Blissed-Out Home
"It takes anywhere from 7 to 21 days to form a new habit, so don't expect yourself to become Martha Stewart overnight."
The One Ingredient You Need For Baby-Smooth Skin
AHAs are alpha-hydroxy acids, a class of chemical compounds that can be either naturally occurring or synthetic. Many are derived from organic sugars,...
Questions To Ask Yourself Every Day If You Want To Be Healthier
Profound success is the result of small, smart choices completed consistently over time—and it applies to every area of your life, whether it’s your...
A Ridiculously Delicious (Raw!) Pasta Primavera
Mmm, rich and creamy pasta primavera. Sounds complicated, right? Not at all! This gourmet recipe is both simple and scrumptious. You need only a...