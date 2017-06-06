5191 results for

Everything You Need To Know To Make Great Green Smoothies

Now that the weather is warming up, it's a great time to lighten up, shed those winter clothes, and start drinking green smoothies again!

Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
April 23 2014
Creamy Quinoa, Kale & Almond Milk Smoothie

The quinoa in this recipe makes a fantastic green smoothie base.

Shannon Flavell
June 27 2014
Travel

7 Essential Foods For Creating Vegan Meals

Whether you're just dabbling in veganism or you want to upgrade to a clean food kitchen, here are the seven foods you MUST have in your pantry or...

Lisa Consiglio Ryan
January 29 2016
Integrative Health

Doing This Could Help You Grow New Brain Cells As An Adult

How to support brain cells as an adult, including eating a diet low in saturated fat and high in polyphenols.

Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
February 28 2019

A Holistic Beauty Regimen For Every Skin Type

Wondering how best to take care of your skin? We've got you covered.

Taz Bhatia, M.D.
March 28 2016
Women's Health

How To Balance Your Hormones With Simple Lifestyle Changes

Here's the go-to guide you've been waiting for.

Mariza Snyder, D.C.
September 23 2018
Kick-Start Spring With 3 Clean "Power Soups"

Kick-start a fresh and clean start to spring!

Rachel Beller
March 22 2016

How To Detox Your Body (No Willpower Or Deprivation Required)

Have you been searching for ways to aid your body's natural detoxification process? Well, here are four simple tips that you can incorporate into your...

Osha Key
September 15 2014

5 Bowls That Will Take Your Breakfast To The Next Level

The editors at MBG are loving everyone's #mindbodygram Instagram pics. We saw some delicious looking breakfast bowls (and jars) this week with lots of...

Leah Vanderveldt
June 16 2015
Functional Food

Eat This Food Daily For Balanced Hormones (According To A Functional Doc)

The good news: It's easy to incorporate for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Taz Bhatia, M.D.
April 30 2018

10 Genius Ways To Add More Turmeric To Your Life

So, you bought some fresh turmeric. Here's how to use it all up.

Stephanie Weaver
July 21 2016
Plant-Based Diet? Here's How To Get Your Omegas

This whole-foods addition to your diet will supply you with all the omegas you need (3,6, and 9) in the ideal ratios—oh, and it's vegan.

mindbodygreen
October 12 2017
Superstar Yogi Caley Alyssa Shares The Beauty Rituals That Keep Her Balanced

Find Your Beauty Balance With Superstar Yogi Caley Alyssa

Caley Alyssa
June 22 2016