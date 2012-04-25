3636 results for
Why Organ Meats Are A Longevity Superfood + A Beginner-Friendly Recipe
Welcome to the wonderful world of offal that's anything but awful.
The 4 Most Important Things You Didn't Know About Blue Light
Weird but true: Your eyes actually have an internal pair of blue-light-blocking glasses.
From Calm To Tense, Here Are The Top 13 Emotions Music Makes Us Feel
We all know music can be emotional, but a recent study at U.C.-Berkeley has identified the key emotions associated with listening to music.
Acai + Pineapple Coconut Water Smoothie
This is a perfect morning or post workout smoothie to make you feel strong!
5 Ways To Achieve A Radiant Look (Spoiler Alert: You're Probably Doing It Wrong)
Say goodbye to cakey foundation and spidery mascara! W3LL PEOPLE co-founder Shirley Pinkson shares her secret application tricks, top green beauty...
Why Dan Buettner Wants You To Eat 120 Beans Every Day For Longevity
Beans, beans, the magical fruit.
13 Vegan Appetizers To Serve At Your (Green) Golden Globe Watch Party
These plant-based creations don't skimp on flavor.
The 4 Foods That Actually Stress You Out + What To Eat Instead: A Doctor Explains
Avoid these stress stimulators.
What Is The Dubrow Diet & Is It Actually Healthy?
The product of years of diet failure and lots of research, the diet uses time-restricted eating and food lists to help with weight loss.
Is Sugar Messing With Your Sex Life? A Doctor Explains
Cutting sugar might help your sex drive.
Is Juicing Actually Healthy? A Doctor Explains
To juice or not to juice, that is the question.
Every Food & Exercise Tip You Need To Get A Slim, Toned, Sexy Stomach
How to get fit fast!
My Chronic Bloating Was Ruining My Life. Here's How I Got Rid Of It For Good
"It got to the point where I woke up severely bloating and I couldn't get through my day."
5 Tips To Have A Great Poop Every Time
You can’t talk about optimal health without discussing poop. Regular elimination is a crucial part of this process, while diarrhea or constipation can...
DIY: 4 Simple Face Mists For Glowing Skin
When it comes to looking refreshed, summer can be challenging, especially when it's humid or if you're physically active. To fight the heat, I keep my...
12 Habits Of Fit & Healthy Women
The efforts we make to achieve our wellness goals can be hampered by the subconscious choices we make every day. Even minor bad habits and negative...
How To Heal Your Adrenals & Thyroid From An Eating Disorder
If you've ever had an eating disorder, you know they come with weird side effects.
This Just In: 12 Health & Wellness Trends To Watch In 2020
You heard it here first.
I'm A Crystal Healer: These Are The Stones That've Benefited People Most
Consider them your high-vibe sidekick.
7 Gloriously Green Tips For Hosting An Eco-Friendly Holiday Party
Keeping it green.