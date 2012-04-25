3636 results for

Functional Food

Why Organ Meats Are A Longevity Superfood + A Beginner-Friendly Recipe

Welcome to the wonderful world of offal that's anything but awful.

Mark Sisson
January 8
PAID CONTENT FOR Objective

The 4 Most Important Things You Didn't Know About Blue Light

Weird but true: Your eyes actually have an internal pair of blue-light-blocking glasses.

Krista Soriano
January 8
Love

From Calm To Tense, Here Are The Top 13 Emotions Music Makes Us Feel

We all know music can be emotional, but a recent study at U.C.-Berkeley has identified the key emotions associated with listening to music.

Christina Coughlin
January 7
Recipes

Acai + Pineapple Coconut Water Smoothie

This is a perfect morning or post workout smoothie to make you feel strong!

Kathryn Budig
April 25 2012
PAID CONTENT FOR W3LL PEOPLE

5 Ways To Achieve A Radiant Look (Spoiler Alert: You're Probably Doing It Wrong)

Say goodbye to cakey foundation and spidery mascara! W3LL PEOPLE co-founder Shirley Pinkson shares her secret application tricks, top green beauty...

mindbodygreen
August 3 2016
Integrative Health
Recipes
Healthy Weight

What Is The Dubrow Diet & Is It Actually Healthy?

The product of years of diet failure and lots of research, the diet uses time-restricted eating and food lists to help with weight loss.

Eliza Sullivan
December 31 2019
Sex

Is Juicing Actually Healthy? A Doctor Explains

To juice or not to juice, that is the question.

Frank Lipman, M.D.
September 6 2016
Routines
Integrative Health

My Chronic Bloating Was Ruining My Life. Here's How I Got Rid Of It For Good

"It got to the point where I woke up severely bloating and I couldn't get through my day."

Jenna Schreck
May 10 2018

5 Tips To Have A Great Poop Every Time

You can’t talk about optimal health without discussing poop. Regular elimination is a crucial part of this process, while diarrhea or constipation can...

JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
April 8 2015
Beauty

DIY: 4 Simple Face Mists For Glowing Skin

When it comes to looking refreshed, summer can be challenging, especially when it's humid or if you're physically active. To fight the heat, I keep my...

Megan Porschen
August 7 2014

12 Habits Of Fit & Healthy Women

The efforts we make to achieve our wellness goals can be hampered by the subconscious choices we make every day. Even minor bad habits and negative...

Neha Uberoi
July 20 2015

How To Heal Your Adrenals & Thyroid From An Eating Disorder

If you've ever had an eating disorder, you know they come with weird side effects.

Aviva Romm, M.D.
February 27 2017
Wellness Trends
Spirituality
Wellness Trends