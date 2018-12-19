7875 results for

Here's What Plant-Based Ultraman Champion Hillary Biscay Eats!

Sure, not everyone can go out on a weekend and swim, bike, and run a combined 300 miles, like Ironman and Ultraman champion Hillary Biscay. But at...

#food
mindbodygreen
June 14 2014
My Sustainable Sunday: 3 mbg Staffers Share Their Weekend Wardrobe Essentials

#partner
Meg Phillips
June 28
Recipes

This Cauliflower Soup Has A Delicious High-Fiber Twist

It's also high in protein and heart-healthy ingredients!

#Heart #gut health #protein
Caroline Muggia
June 17 2019
Home

If You Only Eat 5 Superfoods, Eat These

I pore over articles about superfoods, nutrients and vitamins to see which ones I would actually recommend to patients. I try and discern which ones...

#healthy foods #superfoods #food
Amy Shah, M.D.
March 20 2015
Recipes

Matcha Banana Bread (Grain + Dairy-Free)

From lattes to chia pudding and overnight oats, matcha gives a delicious, green-tea like flavor to anything you add it to, including baking.

#healthy recipes #breakfast #food #whole foods
Ksenia Avdulova
April 24 2015
Food Trends
Integrative Health

Want To Eat Better? New Study Closely Links Good Sleep & Nutrition

Here's what you need to know about the link between sleep and nutrition.

#sleep #news #functional nutrition
Caroline Muggia
June 9 2019
Personal Growth

Cultural Humility: The Practice You May Not Be Doing But Should Be

A practice of self-reflection, critical thought, and lifelong learning.

#social good #Purpose
Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN.
June 18
Recipes

This Indulgent, Dairy-Free Breakfast Is A Recipe For Glowy Skin

Top 'em with blueberries, blackberries, or pomegranate seeds; they'll make your day!

#fats #coconut oil
Caroline Muggia
June 7 2019
Climate Change

IKEA Is Stepping Up Its Green Game With This New Product

The latest IKEA product doesn't fit in a big blue bag, and it definitely won't come with a building manual.

#news #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
August 5 2017

Nail Reading: What Your Fingers Can Tell You About Your Health

Most of us are trying to create a life of physical, mental and emotional balance. According to Ayurveda, one way we can do this is by paying attention...

#Ayurveda #beauty #skin
Shrankhla Holecek, MBA
September 3 2015