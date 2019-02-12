7805 results for

Functional Food

The 5 Rules Drew Barrymore Followed To Lose Weight & Heal Her Gut

Celeb nutritionist Kimberly Snyder exclusively shares.

#gut health #Ayurveda #probiotics
Kimberly Snyder
February 12 2019
Love

How To Be In A Relationship When You Love Being Independent

Enjoying independence doesn’t mean you can't also enjoy companionship.

#single life #dating
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
December 27 2018
Functional Food

Confused By Healthy & Unhealthy Fats? Here Are 6 Rules To Live By

Simple rules to live by when it comes to telling good fats from bad, including avoiding omega-6 vegetable oils and understanding saturated and...

#fats #inflammation
Eva Selhub, M.D.
October 29 2018
Home

How To Make Cleaning A Spiritual Experience, According To One Very Tidy Monk

"In Buddhist temples there is no such thing as starting to clean after the sun has gone down."

#meditation #mindfulness #toxins at home
Shoukei Matsumoto
December 29 2018
Functional Food

10 Things Nutritionists Eat For Breakfast

Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, but it's also the most challenging.

#clean food #food how to #wellness #food
Gabrielle Frank
September 16 2015

7 Radical Life Changes I Made When I Was Given A Cancer Death Sentence

No, I wasn’t on death row — but it sure felt like it when I was sentenced with Stage 4 lung cancer back in February 2012.

#disease #wellness #health #cancer
Susan Warmerdam
November 22 2015
Home

A Simple Plan To Achieve Radical Self-Love

You don't need to move to Bali and meditate on the meaning of life every day! You can learn to love yourself in the suburbs in Australia, on the...

#love #confidence #personal growth #self-care
Gala Darling
March 2 2016

I Built Myself A 196-Square Foot Tiny Home To Live In. Here's Why

Everyone has their own reason to minimize and downsize. Mine had to do with creating a lifestyle free of debt and full of the flexibility to do what I...

#home designs #green living
Macy Miller
August 31 2015
Mental Health

10 Lifestyle Choices That Have Eased My Anxiety

I had developed a life-threatening addiction to my anxiety medication and then survived an accidental overdose.

#anxiety #stress #meditation
Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
May 12 2015