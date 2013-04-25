7689 results for

5 Reasons to Practice Hot Yoga

Why is it becoming so popular?

#yogis #wellness #yoga #cleanse #detox
Lisa Mitchell
August 30 2012
Integrative Health

What To Know About Histamine Intolerance & Eating A Low-Histamine Diet

Headaches, anxiety, period problems and beyond can all come back to histamine.

#allergies #autoimmune #functional nutrition
Lindsay Boyers
October 3 2013
Meditation

The Best Way To Ignite Passion In Your Relationship

One of the keys to keeping romance alive is mastering the art of closeness and distance. It's a dance that's not easy to do, but is essential if you...

#love #relationships #happiness #sex
Shelly Bullard, MFT
April 15 2013

5 Things I've Learned By Stopping The Diet

Every so often, I awaken upset, look in the mirror, and decide that I need to diet, stop eating gluten, juice, or lose weight.

#personal growth #weight loss #body image #self-acceptance
Jamie Silverstein
April 15 2013
Food Trends

Vegas Goes Vegan at Wynn Resorts

Vegas is green, sustainable, and now vegan-friendly? Several of Steve Wynn's Las Vegas...

#eco-travel #vegan #food
mindbodygreen
August 23 2010
Spirituality

How To Make Your Stress Work For You, Instead Of Against You

Stress has a bad reputation. You’ve probably heard that it’s going to kill you, or at least damage you in some way. Should you be working on it?...

#healing #stress #balance #fitness #relaxation
Terry Wahls, M.D.
June 5 2014
Mental Health

How Endocrine Disruptors Are Messing You Up + 9 Things You Can Do

Inside your body, you have a system that controls your growth and development, moods, metabolism, sexual function, sleep, immune function, and more....

#stress #toxic #hormones #digestion #immunity
Britta Aragon
May 31 2014

Tap Into The Manifestation Potential Of The Once-In-A-Lifetime Taurus Supermoon

"If you've got your sights set on a target, this might be the day you go after it full-throttle."

#manifestation #goal #abundance #goal setting #astrology
The AstroTwins
November 14 2016
Routines
Recovery

How I Healed My Back Without Surgery or Drugs

My back was so messed up I wasn’t even supposed to bend at the waist.

#healing #books #mind body connection #wellness #affirmations
Doug Tedeschi
July 19 2012
Personal Growth

20 Instructions for Life

Straight from His Holiness the Dalai Lama, himself!

#personal growth quotes #relationships #happiness #gratitude #mindfulness
Rebecca Ketchum
January 3 2012

7 Awesome Gratitude Quotes

I think we'd all agree that expressing gratitude daily is something we can always improve upon. Here are seven of my favorite quotes on what many...

#miami #personal growth quotes #Art for Good #relationships #gratitude
Jason Wachob
May 9 2011
Personal Growth

Why My Anxiety Led Me To Chinese Medicine

It seems that when everything is good, I suffer the most.

#personal growth #yoga #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Kate McClafferty
March 27 2013

Why I Decided to Teach Yoga to Underserved Populations

"When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, 'Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are...

#Goodness #relationships #Action #new york city #meditation
Christa Avampato
May 3 2011