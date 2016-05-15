7660 results for

I Finally Stopped Trying To Change My Body. Here's How

At five feet tall, I’m short. There is no gap between my thighs, and there never has been. I have some extra softness at the hips. And I'm OK with...

#wellness #body image #body #self-acceptance
Meghan Telpner
May 15 2016
Personal Growth
Wellness Trends

An M.D. On The Plant-Based Ketogenic Fasting Plan She Follows For Health

Straight from a M.D. who lost 100 pounds with the practice.

#intermittent fasting #vegan #ketogenic
Liz Moody
September 15 2017

6 Steps To Attract Great Things Into Your Life

As a doula with 13 years of experience, I've noticed a pattern toward the end of pregnancy: a woman goes through a "nesting period" where she has an...

#happiness #fertility #pregnancy #personal growth #detox
Lori Bregman
December 9 2013

The Secret To Finding "The One"

We're all on a mission to find "The One." That perfect partner who makes us feel enlightened, happy and whole from the inside-out.

#love #relationships #mindfulness #ego #self-acceptance
Shelly Bullard, MFT
October 16 2014
Personal Growth

The Difference Between 'Lonely' and 'Alone'

What you will gain from understanding this crucial difference.

#relationships #happiness #mindfulness #personal growth #spirituality
India Hope
August 14 2012
Mental Health
Integrative Health

12 Chemicals That Are Screwing Up Your Hormones

The world can be a toxic place sometimes, can't it?

#toxic #slideshows #hormones #environmentalism #wellness
mindbodygreen
October 30 2013
Meditation

OM: What Is It & Why Do We Chant It?

Taking a look at the mysterious mantra.

#mantras
Sam Saunders
January 30 2013
Beauty

How Long Can You Keep Your Natural, Nontoxic Skin Care Products?

Call it a "skin care sweep," if you will.

#skin care
Jamie Schneider
September 28 2019

Old-Fashioned Paleo Spaghetti

Finding ways to make things new again is fun and can be life changing. I’ve found this principle especially applies to food. Growing up in a very...

#Paleo #gluten-free recipe #olive oil #healthy foods #food
Alicia McDonough
May 29 2013
Recipes

Corn and Green Zebra Tomato Salad

Try this sweet corn and the tangy tomato salad.

#healthy recipes #organic food #food
Winnie Abramson
August 20 2010
Love

5 Signs You're Ready To Get Married In Your 20s

We live in an ageist culture when it comes to marriage.

#love #relationships #happiness #personal growth
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
October 8 2014
Love

The Real Reason You Can't Communicate With Your Partner

To expect you to see the world the same way I do is a huge challenge. We get exasperated, because underneath our point of view lies the question “Why...

#relationships #happiness #gratitude #abundance #personal growth
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
May 1 2016
Personal Growth
Personal Growth

Why You're Not Treating Yourself Kindly + How To Start

Four common myths about compassion that might be holding you back from a better life.

#happiness #self-awareness #compassion #inspiration #self-acceptance
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
October 5 2014
Healthy Weight

How To Completely Eliminate Sugar From Your Life In 2 Months

A five-step plan to help you cut cravings for the sweet stuff.

#cleanse
Nicole Avena, Ph.D.
February 27 2014
Travel

Solo Travel: Everyone Recommends It, But What Do You Really Need To Know?

Everything from what apps to download to what to do IRL.

#Healthy Travel
Alexandra Engler
September 12 2019

A Foolproof 3-Step Plan For Healing A Broken Heart, Fast

When we allow ourselves to feel the discomfort, we heal faster and more elegantly.

#relationships #breakup #visualization #meditation #meditation tricks
Emily Fletcher
April 26 2016
Love

What Love Stage Is Your Relationship In? (A Quiz)

Take this quiz to find out what stage your relationship is in.

#love #relationships #happiness #personal growth
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
April 26 2016